As widely expected on the eve of the 2022 world championship, the first two races of the season confirmed the rosiest expectations of Formula 1, which expected a great show on the track also thanks to the implementation of the new technical regulations. Not surprisingly, both in Bahrain and in Saudi Arabia, there was no lack of duels – above all – between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc for victory, in a noble area of ​​the standings in which, incredibly, the Mercedes. The Anglo-German team, reigning champion since 2014, is in fact experiencing a strong competitive crisis, accentuated by the sensational elimination of Lewis Hamilton in the last Q1 of Jeddah.

The statements of the English driver, who defined his own W13 “Undriveable”echo those of the team principal Toto Wolffeven more disappointed after noticing performances not up to par with the other teams at the top of the performances and the ranking: “We’ve been in the thick of those fun games for eight years, always in the lead – said the Austrian manager a Sky Sports – it is extremely painful not to be part of it anymore, however, with a lot of lap time deficit. Not funny at all. It is an exercise in humility that will make us stronger, even if it’s not pleasant at the moment. We are not running the car with the set-up we would like it to run in, so it is very difficult to really assess what the lap time deficit is. I sincerely hope that the gap can be much smaller than what we have seen, but there are problems everywhere “.

Limited to the current F1 show, Wolff added further considerations on the goals achieved by the Circus: “They got what they wanted to achieve – he has declared – spectacular races, overtaking, and mixed grid; this is all less fun for us, but it happens. The midfield is extremely close so, analyzing the entertainment as a whole, I am happy with the hype around Formula 1. One can only applaud the performance of Liberty Media ”.