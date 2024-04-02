by VALERIO BARRETTA

Suzuka, Wolff revises plans

Toto Wolff he doesn't want his distance from the team's operations to be perceived as a sign of disinterest in the affairs of Mercedes. Therefore, the Austrian has canceled his plans and will soon reach Suzuka, an appointment in the calendar that he was supposed to miss.

The news was reported Sky Sports UK. Wolff therefore wants to stay close to the team in a moment of profound crisis of results: in Brackley the mood is low after three bad races, seasoned by the double zero in Melbourne, further aggravated by the knockout of Lewis Hamilton's power unit.

Wolff should have followed and managed the operations remotely, but Mercedes' dark period and the absence of a recognized and futuristic number two who could direct the operations on the track (Jerome D'Ambrosio is in fact due to leave at the end of the season) could having convinced the Austrian to review the plans in a season which in any case is so long as to force the teams to constantly change from one weekend to the next.

At Suzuka, a “real” track full of fast corners, Mercedes could still play defense. The W15 is in fact a car that suffers from this type of cornering, while it seems to be more on track in traction. Precisely for this reason, a charismatic leader like Wolff will serve as a shield for the team while waiting for better times.