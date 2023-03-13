A car to be trashed

“The W14 is ready for the bin“. The Mercedes team principal did not have half measures Toto Wolff in expressing his disappointment with the performance of the 2023 car in Bahrain. The three days of testing hadn’t let us glimpse glimmers of light and the race weekend certified the performance deficit of the W14. Mercedes turned out to be the fourth force both in Qualifying and in the Race, the decision to race with a low downforce rear wing allowed Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to defend themselves on the straight, but the W14s lacked the downforce necessary to avoid excessive sliding in the medium and high speed corners which then presented the bill to the tires in terms of degradation. Toto Wolff this time during the winter had been cautious about overreacting to what the wind tunnel promised – already in 2022 the Mercedes men expected far more performances – and Lewis Hamilton did not hide that he felt unheard by the technicians of the Star house at three points.

W14 2.0 planned for Imola

Toto Wolff himself had also declared in unsuspecting times that the W14 would change in the first part of the season, but it was a reference to the natural development envisaged for the ‘zero sides’ concept which is instead destined to be overturned after the emergency technical meeting which was held at Brackley headquarters on Tuesday 7 March less than 48 hours after the Sakhir debacle. As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport the ‘new’ Mercedes 2023 will make its debut at the sixth Grand Prix of the season at Imola scheduled from 19 to 21 May. In addition to the time necessary to refine a project that has already been taken into consideration and is being worked on in winter, the logistics make the debut in Miami unfavorable, while in Baku the Sprint format is certainly not the best assist for the experiments in light of the single free practice session before of the Qualifications already scheduled for Friday.

Red Bull’s precedent

In 2022, it was precisely on the Santerno circuit that Red Bull made a significant breakthrough in its championship by obtaining one double and with Max Verstappen the maximum points available by winning both the Sprint on Saturday – with overtaking on the track against Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari – that the Grand Prix on Sunday. It was easier for the RB18 to regain competitiveness given that the main problem was the excess weight gradually reduced during 2022 with a slimming cure that even came close to 20 kg. Mercedes in 2022 at Imola went through one of the most complicated weekends to certify what was a technical crisis that seemed to have been resolved at the end of the season. The beginning of 2023 has plunged Mercedes back into what is an abyss for those used to dominating.