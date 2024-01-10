by VINCENZO BORGOMEO

No one had ever thought of this before: turning the car into a recording studio. If you are wondering what else you can do in the car here is an answer… The idea comes from Mercedes-AMG which for the occasion collaborated with the musician will.i.am to develop a technology called MBUX Sound Drive. A device that allows owners to use their car both as a musical instrument and as a recording studio. Although it sounds like science fiction, this system will be put into production as early as 2024.

On-board sensors transmit data to new software that interprets the car's basic movements as sounds. For example, steering, braking and acceleration noise can be heard. So, MBUX Sound Drive allows the driver to compose a song while driving. Instead of playing, say, a chord progression of G, D, C, and G on a guitar, on paper your new song might look like brake, swerve, accelerate, and brake.

And that's just the beginning: Mercedes-AMG emphasizes that its long-term goal for the technology is to transform it into an open music platform. That is, a system that allows you to create a track, record it and upload it so that others can go wild: it is not yet known whether vocals will be able to be added to the song, but we'll see.

This is not the first time that Mercedes-AMG has collaborated with will.i.am. In May 2022, the brand had indeed presented a unique model called will.i.AMG which took the shape of a large coupe with a squared front, similar to that of a G-Class and massive sliding doors. But the car was actually a four-door GT sedan.