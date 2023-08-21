Red Bull ‘saved’ by budget cap

In 2022 Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes presented themselves at the starting line of the ground effect era with three different projects in terms of aerodynamic philosophy. The W13 ‘without bellies’ was immediately very far from the two competitors, while at least at the beginning of the season Ferrari and Red Bull were separated by a few thousandths. “It means that neither of us is right”was the verdict of Adrian Neweywho pointed out the fact that if two different projects are so close to each other then neither is the winning one across the board.

In 2023 Ferrari and Mercedes insisted on their 2022 concepts and the result is a 2023 in which Red Bull – which has simply developed the RB18 ‘transforming’ it into the RB19 – is on track to improve on the already amazing 2022 where 17 victories arrived out of 22 races played. Also due to the budget cap it is very difficult for the teams to possibly overturn a car and to assume that they can make up a lot of ground with updates over the course of the season.

James Allisontechnical director of Mercedes, explained why he was interviewed by Autosport: “If we imagine that most of the performance comes from the wind tunnel, the latter is therefore always ‘ahead’ of the real car – her words – when the budget cap was not respected, parts could be tested in the wind tunnel practically every other day, they were designed and built in a hurry, which meant that the delay between the ‘technical’ point where the tunnel was located and the point where the ‘runway’ was located was always a few weeks“he underlined regarding a ‘delta’ between the state of the art of the wind tunnel and that of reality which was rather limited.

Now, however, the car on the track is often too ‘behind’ compared to the experiments in the wind tunnel: “Now under the budget cap regime, two or three major or significant updates are allowed in the space of a season and this leads to the accumulation of wind tunnel tested parts which are then actually produced only when a full package. This leads to a much more marked delay between what is tested in the wind tunnel and what actually takes to the track during the race weekend.”. Allison’s speech focuses on the fact that not being able to test small components from time to time while waiting for a complete package that is worth producing, a gap is created between simulation and reality that is much wider than before the budget cap teams were free to bring updates each weekend. Allison also stressed that it is not easy to recover against a competitor because there is mathematically no ‘room’ for investments that make a difference: “Team methodology, infrastructure and machinery that physically produce the cars are all entities in which it is much more difficult to invest than in the past to find performance. The little money that remains available under the cost ceiling regime is used for the few seasonal updates and then for the construction of the car for the following season. The leeway to recover ground is very minimal“.