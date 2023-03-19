Four different cars in the first four positions on the starting grid. Liberty Media’s dream came true yesterday in Qualifying in Jeddah thanks to the knockout of Max Verstappen in Q2, an absence of the two-time world champion from Q3 which in any case gave his colleagues the opportunity to demonstrate how Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes have performances that are not so distant from each other. Sergio Perez took pole position, Charles Leclerc would have taken his place on the grid today without penalties, but the Monegasque will drop back to twelfth place. Fernando Alonso will be in the front row, behind the Latin duo they will position themselves George Russell and Carlos Sainz, a real disappointment on Saturday together with Lewis Hamilton if we consider what Charles Leclerc and George Russell were capable of with the same car.

Russell proud to have beaten a Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton collected more than four tenths of a delay on the flying lap from George Russell, but a year ago the situation was even worse for the seven-time world champion who preferred to focus on this positive aspect. Russell did not hide his satisfaction at having managed to get behind a Ferrari and an Aston Martin, those of Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll. “We went beyond our potential and beyond our expectations in qualifying ahead of a Ferrari and an Aston Martin Russell said. in the night between Friday and Saturday, the work in the factory on the simulator was fundamental, as were the tricks we made here on the track. In the race it will be a battle with Ferrari and Aston Martin, we will give everything to get on the podium. It’s strange for a company like Mercedes to target a mere third place, but at the moment we can’t aspire to anything more.”