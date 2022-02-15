After accompanying George Russell’s career from the GP3 Series to Formula 1, and then becoming the team’s English official driver this season, Mercedes officially unveiled the 7 stars of its nursery today.

The Academy led by Gwen Lagrue will have the task in this 2022 of finding the new Russell among the very young drivers signed by the House of the Star.

Among the well-known names, those of our Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Frederick Vesti and Paul Aron undoubtedly stand out.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Powerteam Photo by: Giovanni Nappi

The Italian, born in 2006, is certainly one of the rough diamonds that Mercedes has in its hands. Having entered the junior program in 2019, Antonelli had the opportunity to officially debut in a single-seater at the end of last season as soon as he turned 15.

His debut in Italian Formula 4 amazed everyone, and in Monza, on the occasion of the last weekend of the championship, Kimi impressed by going to the podium in all three races.

Antonelli then had the opportunity to take his first single-seater victory in January, on the occasion of Race 1 of the F4 UAE in Abu Dhabi, and for this year the main objective will be the Italian Formula 4 championship which will see him racing again with the colors of the Prema team.

Paul Aron, Prema Powerteam Photo by: PhotoCiabatti

Paul Aron will also face 2022 linked to the team founded and managed by the Rosin family. The Estonian, Ralf’s brother, will again attempt the assault on the title in the Formula Regional European Championship after a 2021 in which he was unable to express himself at the levels expected.

Frederik Vesti, ART Grand Prix Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

There is also great expectation to see Frederick Vesti at work. The 2019 champion of Formula Regional Europen joined the Mercedes nursery last year after showing some interesting performances in 2020 at the end of his debut season in Formula 3.

Vesti finished the championship in fourth position and then returned to the position the following year, this time at the wheel of an ART Grand Prix car. 2021, however, was not particularly brilliant for the Dane who was never really able to fight for the title against the two protagonists: Hauger and Doohan.

For 2022 Vesti will have to face a challenging passage, his debut in Formula 2, and will have as a teammate a Théo Pourchaire who will want to show everyone that he is ready for promotion to Formula 1.

The other drivers of the Mercedes junior program are Yuanpu Cui, Chinese class 2008, who will race in the OK category as well as Alex Powell, while Luna Fluxa, Spanish born in 2010, will be competing in the Ok Junior.

Finally, Daniel Guinchard will make his single-seater debut this year taking off in British Formula 4.

“It will be a very exciting year for our junior drivers and we are delighted to welcome them to the launch of the W13 as part of our family,” commented Toto Wolff.

“There are some familiar faces who were already part of the program in previous years, as well as there are new members who joined us in 2022. It will be great to see how they progress in this first year together.”

“It is definitely a special year thanks to the promotion of George, one of our first junior drivers since the program was reborn in 2016,” said Gwen Lagrue.

“Lewis is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes of all time and is an inspiration for all drivers, so it will be a great opportunity for all of our juniors to get to know and admire the seven-time Formula 1 champion.”

“We have recruited the first female driver in our program, Luna, who won the Mini X30 European Championship last year and we welcome Daniel who has had an exceptional 2021 in karting and will be involved in British F4 in 2022”.

“We are now present in almost every category of the motorsport pyramid, from karting to F1, with a group of talented young drivers and we are constantly working to prepare the next generation of stars”.