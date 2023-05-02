Hamilton’s future

What will Lewis do Hamilton at the end of the year? It’s a question that only he can answer. In England in recent weeks the rumors about his retirement at the end of the contract which expires in 2023 have increased in intensity, but hearing the words of the seven-time world champion after Baku, the rider seems more motivated than ever to continue in the Circus for what would be the 18th season in Formula 1.

Hamilton’s words

“I’m thinking long term. I don’t want to stay here for just another year, but longer“, these are his words in Baku. Two sentences that are worth more than a thousand hypotheses and talk. Hamilton wants to stay in Formula 1. Which, translated, means staying in Mercedes.

Hamilton’s options

Why would a stay in the Circus mean tying the rest of your career to Mercedes? Because in fact Hamilton has no alternatives in a tight circle. At least up to the age of 40, if he wants to remain competitive, the team that would allow him to get closest to some victories is precisely the Mercedes.

Hamilton’s chances of a move to another team lasted the time of a summer break. A driver like Sir Lewis moves if he has the basis to win: excluding the Red Bull option for obvious reasons, Ferrari and Aston Martin at the moment would offer him a technical situation equal or worse than that of Mercedes. Might as well stay in Brackley, admitted and not granted that Maranello and Silverstone want to pay an almost 40-year-old (albeit phenomenal) 40 million euros a year. Speeches that, however, could also apply to Mercedes, which in fact is pushing for a “1+1” agreement. Certainly not the contract on at least a two-year basis that Hamilton would like, who feels competitive and wants a car capable of challenging Red Bull.