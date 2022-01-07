On the day of his thirty-seventh birthday, Lewis Hamilton reappeared on Mercedes’ social media in a photo that portrays him near the 2021 car.

Together with the image only two words, “Mr.Mecedes”, a post preceded by another photograph where his seven world titles and his recent title of ‘Knight of the United Kingdom’ are celebrated.

In other periods, everything would have been cataloged as normal administration on the birthday of the multiple champion, but the silence in which Hamilton has fallen after the weekend in Abu Dhabi has fueled many question marks on the approach with which Lewis will present himself at the start of the 2022 season.

One month after Yas Marina’s mockery, Hamilton’s silence is proving to be a very loud scream, a harsh reply carried out by other means.

In this scenario, the ‘Mr. Mercedes’ message becomes reassuring, not so much about Lewis’ presence at the start of the 2022 World Cup (which has been certain for some time) but about the intentions of the seven-time world champion.

Only a few glimmers appear through the Mercedes, enough to reassure the fans of the English driver, but which still do not fully shed light on what Hamilton’s attitude will be when he returns to the track in just over six weeks at the Barcelona circuit.

Together with the debut of the new technical cycle, on February 23 at the Catalunya circuit, the ‘mood’ with which Hamilton will begin his sixteenth season in Formula 1 will also hold the spot.