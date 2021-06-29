We forgive you if you missed it, because with all the records being broken these days, one might pass you by. Porsche claimed the Nürburgring record for fastest production car on the Nordschleife last week. They drove the round not with the latest Porsche 911, but with the 911 GT2 RS of the previous generation. On the car were some extra stuff from Manthey-Racing.

The parts of Manthey-Racing can now be obtained from the Porsche dealer and therefore count as official Porsche parts. For example, the record does not count as a lap record for a modified car, but for a production car. You could call it a loophole. And so does Mercedes; they can’t help but give a sporty sneer to Porsche.

They place a congratulation on Facebook, but with a clear undertone: ‘Fair competition has always inspired us. Congratulations on a beast of a lap on the Nordschleife, Porsche – even though it took an additional performance kit to beat the record set by our series-produced Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.”

Mercedes hands out sneer to Porsche