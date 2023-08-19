Mercedes, Hamilton looks to 2024

On paper he does not have an official contract for next season, but it is clear that Lewis Hamilton will also race in 2024 with the Mercedes. The seven-time world champion has set his sights on what must be the year of redemption for both him and the Brackley team, stating that he doesn’t think about how 2023 could end.

Hamilton’s words

“The car is getting better and better and if we work until the end of the season, like in 2022, on the one hand it’s good but on the other it’s not, because we know that some teams will already have next year’s car“, the seven-time world champion told the microphones of Channel 4.

“At the end of 2022 we had good races, but we restarted 2023 on a different basis. This has been a better seasonwe have done more podiums and we have improved, but it is difficult to know where we will go“, he continued. “I don’t care in which position I end my 2023I just want to help the team as much as possible with development, so that we can start next year, at the first test and first race, with a car that has no rebounds, that has the downforce and efficiency we need. Then we can fight anyone, that’s my dream“.

Contract to be announced

The umpteenth telenovela about Hamilton’s renewal with Mercedes is destined to end soon: the contract between the Brackley team and the seven-time world champion could be announced in Zandvoort. There is curiosity above all for the duration: the Briton has a limited number of high-level seasons ahead of him (he will turn 39 in January) and at the same time in Mercedes he wants to definitely take off George Russell. In Brackley, however, the motivation to return to the top with Sir Lewis is strong: team principal Toto Wolff has repeatedly stressed that he feels indebted to Hamilton and wants to give him the eighth F1 title.