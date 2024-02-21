Mercedes and the messaging platform Whatsapp they entered into a sponsorship agreement which led to the logo covering the W15 before the presentation of the new car from the Brackley team.

The WhatsApp icon has also found space on the steering wheel of the two W15s. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, in fact, will activate the green icon to activate the radio communication channel with the wall.

In a few minutes there will be the 'debut' in 2024 with the first day of testing in Bahrain. Today he will be behind the wheel of the Mercedes W15 George Russell in both sessions, tomorrow it will be Lewis Hamilton's turn.