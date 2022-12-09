The FIA ​​Gala scheduled tonight in splendid Bologna will mark the definitive coronation of Max Verstappen and the Red Bull as world champions of the 2022 season for F1. For the Dutchman it is an encore after last year’s controversial success, while for the Austrian team the title won is the fifth in its history. However, the Milton Keynes team hadn’t climbed to the top of the world as a constructor since 2013. Since then, with the advent of the hybrid era, the ‘team’ title had always been won by the Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have managed to disintegrate any previous record, putting together an uninterrupted string of eight consecutive championships.

This streak will formally end today with the delivery of the trophy in the hands of Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull. The Brackley stable thus wanted to greet this era of triumphs in its own way, virtually ‘giving’ the cup to its rivals, in the hope of being able to host it soon in its factory. “It has been an honor to have this very special trophy with us for the past eight years. A symbol of so much hard work and dedication – wrote the house of the Star in a post published on Twitter – for now, he’s going to Milton Keynes, but we will do our best to have him back with us soon“. A real declaration of intent for 2023.