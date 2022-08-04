The team Mercedes Formula 1 released its own in August 2022 second annual sustainability report. A practice inaugurated last year and destined to continue in the future through which the Brackley and Brixworth team analyzes the progress made in initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and beyond. In fact, a focus is also dedicated to social and team integration policies, strongly encouraged by the support of Lewis Hamilton, now a symbol of Mercedes and always very active in this type of issues. According to the data provided, Mercedes has managed to exceed the goal of reducing its CO2 emissions by 50% by 2022, starting from a base set in 2018, and has positioned as a new target to reach zero emissions by 2030.

Also, 18 months into the program Accelerate 25, female black-silver team members jumped from 12% to 15% of the overall workforce, and team members from ethnic minorities jumped from 3% to 7%. Mercedes also reiterated its intention to become the most sustainable professional sports team in the world. “Over the past few years we have worked tirelessly to change and better understand the impact we have on the world. We have worked hard to achieve high and sustainable performance. This is the future for all of us – he has declared Toto Wolff – whether we use our resources to advance technological advances that will help society address the environmental challenges we face, or whether we are committed to increasing the diversity of our workforce and supporting the needy in our local communities, our passion does not it’s only in the cars you see on the track, but in everything we do“.