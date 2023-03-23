Mercedes González is heading into her last days as a Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, until next Wednesday, when she will be appointed the new head of the Civil Guard. She will be the second woman to lead this position, behind her predecessor, María Gámez, who resigned on Wednesday after three years in charge of the body due to the judicial investigation that affects her husband for a possible crime of diversion of public funds from the Junta de Andalucía. González has expressed before the media, before presiding over the Parla security board, that Gámez’s resignation and his accession to the position produces a “bittersweet” feeling, since she considers the departure of Gámez from the Civil Guard ” completely unfair.” “María Gámez has given an example of absolute neatness”, she has settled.

The next director of the armed institute, who will take office after its approval by the Council of Ministers, explained that she received the news precisely during a visit to the corps’ facilities in the Madrid town of Fuentidueña de Tajo, “surrounded by civil guards and dressed in green. She received it through a call that she, she admits, she did not expect and that she will remember “all her life”, although she did not want to reveal who was on the other end of the phone. Mercedes González has been “confident” that her experience at the head of the Delegation will help her to face “this new challenge” in a body that is “very important and that is loaded with Spanish history”, although at the moment go through “some rather difficult circumstances.”

“I have been in politics for many years and the important thing is management. I think that at the head of the Government Delegation supports me” for this new position, he has defended, to acknowledge that he is leaving his current occupation “with regret”, which he has defined as “very complicated” but also “very beautiful”. “The truth is that I don’t know why life always places me before challenges in institutions or in complicated circumstances, but for me it is an honor, it really is an honor, to be soon, I am still a delegate, in charge of the Civil Guard ”, González stressed.

The still government delegate has acknowledged that she still does not know who will succeed her in office. “I suppose that it will also be approved in the Council of Ministers next Tuesday and will be appointed on Wednesday,” she estimates. González has affirmed that the next person in charge will have her full support as she had “from Manuel Franco”, her predecessor. The person chosen will be the fifth to hold the position of person in charge of citizen security in the Community of Madrid since Isabel Díaz Ayuso became the regional Executive in 2019. “I would never say that this position is a shuttle”, González has defended when asked questions of the journalists. “Some groups have given my new position a political use, but the position of government delegate is very complicated. I have had very bad times when any violent act has occurred, but it has also given me great joy ”, she confessed.

Mercedes González, a Government delegate since 2021, has carried out in one of her last acts in charge of citizen security in the Community of Madrid an assessment of the security rates in Parla in 2022, where the crime rate is almost 12 points lower to the regional average. The fight against youth gangs has been its spearhead and in Parla, within the plan against violent youth gangs that was installed a year ago and which also covers towns such as Madrid, Alcobendas, Leganés or Alcorcón, where the presence of this problem has increased , a total of 5,507 people have been identified and 34 arrested.

