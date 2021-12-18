The tests of the restyling of Mercedes GLE. A new prototype of the revamped version of the crossover from the home of the Star was spotted in the cold and frost of the Arctic Circle, where it was subjected to a series of tests in less than favorable climatic conditions. Aesthetically speaking, the main changes begin at the front, where a redesigned bumper in three distinct sections stands out. Also new for the lower grip, which has been confirmed albeit with some stylistic adjustments. A slightly revised grille and headlights with new graphics complete the overview.

Updates are also expected in the rear of the new GLE, albeit to a lesser extent than those made to the front: the main novelty will be represented by the design of the headlights. As evidenced by Carscoops, however, thanks to the latest prototype immortalized it was also possible to take a first look at the interior: the change that first leaps to the eye is that of the completely renewed steering wheel, which will almost certainly join other minor improvements regarding connectivity and the infotainment system. Final comment on the engine range: the latest rumors talking about a near-total confirmation of the current offer, which also includes some type of hybridization. The debut of the Mercedes GLE restyling is expected to take place over the next year.