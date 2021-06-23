All set for the mid-cycle update of Mercedes GLE. The crossover of the carmaker of the Star is about to be launched on the market in a renewed variant, and for the first time since this version flashed in the mind of the German leaders a prototype was sighted on public roads being tested. As often happens, or rather always, the prototype of the Mercedes GLE restyling was also covered with a camouflage livery, which partially camouflaged its appearance.

This did not prevent us from glimpsing some of the main aesthetic innovations that we will find on the updated GLE. Starting from the front of the crossover, where one stands out redesigned radiator grille surrounded by headlights with a revisited shape. The lower bumper also appears renewed, embellished with sportier air intakes which have a horizontal bar. At the rear, the lights should boast the same shape as the current ones, but the camouflage on purpose by Mercedes does not help to understand if it will really be so. Inside the cockpit there is a new steering wheel, similar to that present on the renewed CLS and on the new S-Class. new and updated engines. The debut of the updated version of the Mercedes-branded crossover is scheduled for 2022.