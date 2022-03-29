New version presented Night Edition Plus only available on Mercedes GLC coupe. The German company wants to celebrate the great sales success of Mercedes GLCthe best-selling among the SUV in range with over 40% of sales, of which 30% are in the coupé configuration. On our market, starting from 2016 it reached the milestone of 50 thousand units. A full range of SUVsthe one proposed by Mercedes-Benz, which includes up to 11 models with different engines, from diesel to electric EQC passing through the GLC Plug-In Hybrid and Mild Hybrid.

Mercedes GLC Coupé Night Edition Plus rear view

Features Mercedes GLC Night Edition Plus

The version Night Edition Plus of Mercedes GLC is characterized by a sportier aesthetic thanks to the special “Night Package” and a richer interior and safety equipment.

The GLC Night Edition Plus indeed offers a level of even higher equipmentcompared to a strong advantage for the customer, namely a 77% discount on the accessory package offered with this version.

Mercedes GLC Coupé Night Edition Plus

As we said, the exteriors are characterized by the “Night Package” which includes: the Matrix front grille, i 20 ″ AMG wheels in glossy black and mirror finish, mirror caps, handrails, bumper guards and glass frames in glossy black in addition to the dark rear windows.

To these accessories are added the panoramic sunroofthe side steps, the Multibeam LED headlights and the black chrome trims of the AMG twin tailpipes.

Also present the form Urban guard burglar alarm which protects the car and communicates via the app Mercedes Me theft attempts and parking collisions.

Front view Mercedes GLC Coupé Night Edition Plus

Mercedes GLC Night Edition Plus prices

THE prices of the Mercedes GLC Night Edition Plus start at 69,709 euros for the GLC 220 d 4MATIC, i.e. they are 1,000 euros higher than the Premium version on which this set-up is based, which includes a accessory package worth € 4,380.

Basically, the advantage for the customer is about 5% on the total price of the car, which will be followed by a better evaluation on the used car market.

PHOTO Mercedes GLC Night Edition Plus

VIDEO Mercedes GLC

Video Mercedes-Benz GLC test impressions of Plug-in Hybrid diesel driving

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Features Mercedes GLC Coupe

👉 Mercedes GLC Plug-In Hybrid

👉 MERCEDES GLC price list 👉 Ads used MERCEDES

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK