Mercedes introduces the restyling from the GLAwith many small innovations and an electrified engine range mild petrol and plug-in hybrid. The restyling also involves the version AMG GLA 35 4Maticalso electrified with 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology, on the turbo engine a 306hp 2.0-litre 4-cylinder.

New Mercedes GLA restyling, features

The restyling of the Mercedes GLA introduces a new radiator grille with vertical lamellae and horizontal fin. The new one also stands out in front luminous signature of the standard LED High Performance headlights and LED rear lights.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic

Mercedes-Benz expands range of options with new paint colour Spectral Blue and four additional wheel designs. In the entry-level trim, the new GLA mounts five-twin-spoke alloy wheels 17 inch in glossy black with polished turned surfaces. Rims are also available from 18 to 20 inches.

The AMG version GLA 35 4MATIC introduces a newly designed front apron with AMG logo.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic rear

The rims in this case are standard from 19-inch 10-spoke in two-tone matt black with turned surface. Optionally there are two AMG rims from 20 inch with 5 double spoke designalso available in two-tone matte black with turned surface o wheel flange.

New Mercedes GLA interior

The independent double screen is one of the strong points of the significantly renewed interior. Now includes a display from 7 inches and one from 10.25 inches standard, respectively for the instrument panel and the multimedia screen. They are available as options two 10.25-inch wide screens. As standard, the steering wheel of the current generation is trimmed in skinan alternative is available ARTICO man-made leather. For the first time, it is also possible to have the steering wheel rim heated for the AMG Line.

AMG Performance sports seats

There GLA AMG 35 4Matic foreseen in the passenger compartment sports seats standard or AMG performance, available as options. There is also the latest version of the AMG Performance steering wheel as standardwhich allows the driver to access important functions and all driving programs without ever taking his hands off the wheel.

New Mercedes GLA infotainment MBUX

The refreshed GLA is now also equipped with the latest generation of MBUX extensionwith newly developed visual styles: classicwhich provides all relevant information for the driver, Sporty which stands out for its dynamic rev counter and, lastly, Discreet which reduces the displays to the essential contents. In combination with the three navigation, assistance and service modes and the 10 ambient light color worlds, numerous customization options are offered. All previous functions, such as Media, Phone, Vehicle etc. they are still available. They can be conveniently managed via the touch screen or the buttons on the steering wheel.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 and dashboard with double display

With the restyling the updated infotainment allows you to connect in wireless mode with smartphones via Apple Carplay or Android Auto Wireless. For even more connectivity, the GLA now has a additional USB-C port and higher USB charging power. All USB ports are now illuminated.

By activating online services of the Mercedes me appthe intelligent voice assistant becomes even more capable of talk and learn. The system gets to know the driver and remembers his settings or typical routes. At the right moment, suggests functions of infotainment, comfort and vehicle tailored precisely to the driving situation. The driver can of course reject the suggestion with the “Don’t suggest now” function or cancel it definitively with “Don’t suggest again”. The vehicle will remember these commands. Some actions can also be triggered without saying “Hey Mercedes”. In addition, the voice assistant can explain vehicle functions. “Tourguide” audio adds function to travel information. The system responds to around 3,400 signs indicating places of interest on German motorways.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic infotainment display

With the optional personalization package for Mercedes me connect services, a extradigitalwhich includes a selection of mini-games specially developed for touchscreens. Currently there are classic games such as Sudoku, Shuffle Puck, Pairs, Match 3 and a quiz.

New Mercedes GLA engines

The engine range of the new Mercedes GLA consists of engines electrified gasoline, milds and plugins. One unit is also available 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel in versions from 116 HP (GLA 180 d), 150hp (GLA 200 d with two and four-wheel drive) e 190 HP (GLA 220 d 4Matic).

On the side mild hybrid petrol the range consists of engines 1.3 turbo two-wheel drive 136 HP (GLA 180), 163 HP (GLA 200), 2.0 with 190 bhp (GLA 220 4Matic) e 224 HP (GLA 250 4Matic). All engines are associated with DCT dual clutch gearbox seven- or eight-speed as standard equipment.

Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift

Mild hybrids are equipped with an additional 48-volt power supply for the belt-driven generator. There additional power of 10 kW, briefly available, promotes agility when starting or is used for a quick push. In addition, it recovers during braking and acceleration and thus supplies the 12-volt on-board electrical system and the 48-volt battery with electricity.

Mercedes GLA 250 and plug-in hybrid

The plug-in hybrid drive of the GLA 250 consists of a 163 bhp 1.3 petrol engine and from one 109 HP electric. The total power is 218 HPwith a torque of 450 Nm. The PHEV engine guarantees fuel consumption equal to 1.4-1.1 l/100kmcombined CO2 emissions 31-24 g/km and an electrical consumption that settles down 23.8-21.1kWh/100km. In electric mode it travels approx 70 km in WLTPthanks to a lithium battery from 15.6 kWh.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 and plug-in hybrid

When it comes to charging, there are still three options: In addition to the standard 3.7 kW, the battery can be charged optionally with alternating current and up to 11 kW. Also, you can charge the battery with direct current up to 22 kW.

Mercedes AMG GLA 35 4matic engine

The engine of the Mercedes AMG GLA 35 4Matic is also hybrid, with technology 48 Volt mild hybridwhich provides a belt start generator (RSG) and an additional 48-volt on-board power supply. The second generation RSG works like a light hybrid. In addition to the temporary power increase of 10kW (14hp), enables functions such as coasting and recuperation for greater efficiency.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic, with 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology

The power of 225kW (306hp) of the motor 2.0 liter 4-cylinder turbo is distributed to all four wheels via the AMG Speedshift DCT 8G gearbox and the AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive. The AMG-developed GLA snaps from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reaches a self-limited maximum speed a 250 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz GLA price

The starting price of the new Mercedes GLA is 42,257 euros for the GLA 180 Automatic Executive. The 250 and plug-in costs 53,115 euroswhile the price of the sportier Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic is 65,620 euros. There are 7 layouts available: Executive, Advanced, Advanced Progressive, Advanced Plus Progressive, Advanced Plus AMG Line, Premium AMG Line and Premium Plus AMG Line.

👉 GLA 180 d Automatic: 43,416 euros

👉 GLA 200 d Automatic: 45,124 euros

👉 GLA 200 d Automatic 4MATIC: 47.393 euros

👉 GLA 220d Automatic 4MATIC: 53.908

👉 GLA 180 Automatic: 42,257 euros

👉 GLA 200 Automatic: 46,588 euros

👉 GLA 250 Automatic 4MATIC: 54,884 euros

👉 GLA 250 and Plug-in hybrid Automatic: 53,115 euros

👉 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC: 65.620 euros

Photo new Mercedes-Benz GLA

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Mercedes GLA 250 and plug-in hybrid

👉 Hybrid car stamp

👉 All Hybrid Cars 2023

👉 Hybrid car classification

👉 How full hybrid works

👉 How plug-in hybrid works

👉 How mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 GLA price list 👉 MERCEDES used car ads

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK