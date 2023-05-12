The arrival on Italian roads of the new one is approaching Mercedes GLA. The restyling of the compact SUV from the Star is characterized by some stylistic innovations that have made it possible to renew the image of the model and by updated technological contents. Added to this is a range of electrified engines with new mild-hybrid solutions. For our country, the Mercedes GLA range will consist of seven versions, Executive, Advanced, Advanced Progressive, Advanced Plus Progressive, Advanced Plus AMG line, Premium AMG Line, Premium Plus AMG Line with a list price starting from 42,257 euros for the GLA 180 Automatic Executive and will go up to 65,620 euros for the AMG 35.

The stylistic innovations

The main stylistic innovations concern first of all the front with the radiator grille, the design of the bumper and the light signature that are completely new, while we already find standard LED lights and wheel arches in body color. Moving inside the passenger compartment, the presence of the “comfort” seats, the leather steering wheel, the standard reversing camera and, of course, the latest generation MBUX infotainment system stand out.

More hybrid on Mercedes GLA

The engine range includes various mild-hybrid solutions, combining four-cylinder petrol and diesel units with power ratings ranging from 147hp to 260hp with a 48V battery and an RSG belt-driven starter generator, which provides 14hp in acceleration. Then the plug-in hybrid powertrains were updated: both GLA and GLB are now able to travel more than 60 km in fully electric mode declared on their previous versions, the power of the electric motor alone also increased to 78 HP, about 5 HP more. Last but not least, the improvement in the charging power, now available at 22 kW.

Also new for the AMGs

The AMG offer of the Mercedes GLA has also been renewed, with the more performing versions of the SUV bearing the star now being equipped as standard with the RSG belt-driven generator and an additional 48-volt on-board power supply: the first, in addition to the increase of temporary power of 14hp, enables functions such as coasting and recuperation for greater efficiency, while the latter improves comfort with barely perceptible start/stop and coasting function transitions. All in the name of performance: the power of the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo engine with 306 hp is distributed to all four wheels via the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission and the AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h consumable in just 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.