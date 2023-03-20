Mercedes is working on a new compact SUV clearly inspired by the current G-Class. We don’t know many details about this crossover yet, but we do know that it should act as the flagship in Mercedes’ new “Entry Luxury” model family and that it will be available both with ICE solutions and in a 100% electric variant. Basically a baby G-Class, or baby EQG in the electric version: not surprisingly, unlike the original model, both versions will sit on the same versatile MMA platform which underpins the upcoming CLA.

From family to sub-brand

According to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, this new compact SUV is still under consideration by Mercedes, which is considering whether to give the definitive green light to this project. If successful, it would be one of five models”Entry Luxury” that the star car manufacturer is preparing to launch on the market in the next three years. “Most luxury car manufacturers build their offer on the basis of one or two true icons. And we are fortunate to have more iconic products and brands at the top end of our range – said Ola Kallenius, the CEO of Mercedes – Think of the S-Class, the SL, the G-Class, and the AMG and Maybach divisions. We see great potential in this sense to expand our high-end line-up with even more fascinating products”.

There is also room for the hybrid

Therefore, the hypothesis brought up by Mercedes to transform the G-Class from a simple family of models to a real sub-brand cannot be excluded. Which, among the many vehicles on offer, could also count on this smaller, more distinctive EQG from the 800V architecture which is able to guarantee a battery recharge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes through a 350 kW battery charger and is equipped with a new battery with a 100 kWh silicon anode. Alternatively, the same crossover could be offered in a mild-hybrid version, albeit only on some selected markets.