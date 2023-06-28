Let’s start from here, to understand a few things (starting from the price of over 200 thousand euros): Mercedes-Benz presented a V8 variant of the G-Class for the first time back in 1993 with the 500 GE, a model that has marked a high point in the history of luxury off-road vehicles. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of this event, the German automaker has launched the ‘Final Edition’, a special limited model of the G 500. Only 1,500 examples will be produced, divided into three variants, each limited to 500 units. You can choose between the obsidian black metallic paint, the MANUFAKTUR opalite white magno paint and the new MANUFAKTUR olive magno paint.

The ‘Final Edition’ features 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in 5-twin-spoke design painted in body color with high-gloss finish in combination with the MANUFAKTUR olive magno paint finish, while for the other two variants the wheels are black and they have a glossy finish. The car features “FINAL EDITION” lettering, from the outer protective strip and the insert in the spare wheel cover. The door handles have an embossed logo as part of the MANUFAKTUR logo package and from the side mirror the ‘G’ logo and the lettering ‘STRONGER THAN TIME’ are projected.

The cabin is trimmed in two-tone MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather, with the center section of the headliner matching the seat center panel and the same diamond pattern. In addition, the Superior Line with the Burmester® surround sound system, the Active Multicontour Plus seating package and the two-tone MANUFAKTUR nappa leather seats are part of the standard equipment of the special edition. The “Final Edition” of the G 500 is exclusively equipped with the new MANUFAKTUR full leather package, perfectly matched to the respective exterior paintwork, which covers almost the entire interior, from the luggage compartment to the roof lining and seat adjustment switch panels.

The G 500 ‘Final Edition’, as we said, costs 204,470 euros, but it’s a kind of farewell gift for the G 500’s biturbo V8 engine, which first appeared on the market way back in 1993. A car destined to immediately become a collector’s model.