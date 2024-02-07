Mercedes is working on its new GT3 car, which is scheduled to debut in competition in 2026.

First introduced in 2016, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is now one of the oldest models around in GT3 racing, having recently completed seven years of service.

Although it received an Evo update in 2020 and continues to take new orders, a new Mercedes GT3 was long overdue.

While other manufacturers have extended the life cycle of their cars by introducing a second body makeover, Mercedes will not follow this philosophy and will focus entirely on building a completely new car for 2026.

Information on the next generation of the Mercedes GT3 is currently scarce, but the German brand is intent on extending its stay in customer racing.

“We are working hard on the concepts, the design, the specifications and we know what we want. It is clear that we will continue to race with a new machine,” said Thomas Jager, Mercedes' DTM boss, speaking to Motorsport.com

“The plan foresees that in 2024 and 2025 we will still have the current car. Then we will see what will be possible to do in 2026. There is a development line and a plan. We will find out how everything can be implemented in the coming weeks. the objective is certainly to have the car on track by 2026.”

#77 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Lucas Auer, Lorenzo Ferrari, Frankie Bird, #99 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Mikael Grenier Photo by: SRO

Mid-last year, Mercedes' AMG division unveiled the second-generation version of its flagship sports car, aiming to launch it globally in 2024.

The new car, called Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé, will probably form the basis of the next GT3 competition.

“The AMG GT Coupé will give birth to a new generation of cars and the next GT3 will also be visually oriented towards this,” continues Jager, who also works as a development driver for Mercedes

However, the aim will be to maintain several qualities of the current GT3 model, which has enjoyed immense success in a wide range of championships around the world and is suitable for both professional and gentlemen drivers.

“It's about the excellent manufacturing quality, the small size and the look, which makes it look more like a production car than a racing car. It will have to be easy to use: long life and low running costs” .

“The car must have great performance and be consistent, both in the wet and in the dry, in the cold or in the heat, in qualifying or on many laps. The very low wear of the tires is another very important aspect.”

“The handling, with which we have made our name, is also a key point. That's why drivers say this is the ideal product for them: the new car must be able to do the same.”

“We also want to continue to play a pioneering role in safety, be the point of reference and introduce cutting-edge concepts.”

“If we build on these strengths and do a bit of tuning everywhere and combine it all with a new look, new electronics and new safety features, then we will have another great product on the way.”

Switch to turbo engine

Although Jager refused to reveal the exact specifications of the engine that will be at the heart of the new GT3 car, he said the plan is to incorporate a turbocharged engine.

This is no surprise, because the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated engine that powers the current AMG GT3 has never been used in the production version of the car and is no longer up to date.

Mercedes is therefore likely to switch to a four-liter bi-turbo V8, the same engine that powers the AMG GT4.

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

No HWA?

Interestingly, there is a possibility that HWA will not be involved in the development of the next generation Mercedes GT3.

Since its founding in 1998, HWA has played a role in several Mercedes programs, from Formula E to the DTM.

Furthermore, since the introduction of the SLS Gullwing in 2011, all Mercedes customer cars have been developed and produced by HWA. This is 600 vehicles in total, 300 of which are still in use.

Asked whether HWA will still have a role in the design and production of Mercedes' next GT3 car, Jager replied: “When you plan a big project like this, there is a procurement process. You look at different aspects.”

“There is no final decision yet on who it will be in the end. We will communicate as the whole thing progresses. HWA has done a great job with us in the past. The after-sales support system is definitely continuing with HWA Right now”.