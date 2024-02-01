Mercedes Formula 1 team employees have been notified of Hamilton's departure in 2025

According to the source, on February 1, a meeting was held at the base of the German team, which lasted ten minutes. The staff present were informed that the driver would be joining Ferrari at the end of the season.

Last August, Hamilton extended his contract with Mercedes until the end of 2025 on a one-plus-one basis. The British pilot has represented the team since 2013, and with it he became the Formula 1 champion six times. Another title was won by the Briton with McLaren.

Last season, Hamilton took third place in the championship. He lost to two Red Bull drivers – the Dutchman Max Verstappen and the Mexican Sergio Perez. Earlier, information appeared about his departure to Ferrari.