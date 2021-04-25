A Mercedes car flew into an underground passage in the south of the capital on Varshavskoe highway. This was announced on Sunday, April 25, by the Moscow News Telegram channel.

The car flew into the underpass with its front end, and as a result of the impact, the foreign car’s wheel flew off.

According to the Department of Transport in the Telegram channel “Deptrans. Promptly ”, as a result of the incident there is one victim. It is also assumed that a car-sharing car became a participant in the accident.

On Friday, April 23, it became known that in Moscow a taxi driver, who was intoxicated, rammed four cars, crashed into a tree and fled from the scene of the accident. The accident happened on Volgogradsky Prospekt, as a result of the incident there is one victim – the passenger of the taxi driver, who was left by the culprit in the car.