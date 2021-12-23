Mercedes-Benz Italia and Genertel strengthen their partnership that has been standing for seven years with the launch of a new modular insurance product, combined with highly customized and competitive financial solutions: it’s called “feel Star 2021”, a solution that allows us to offer Mercedes-Benz and Smart customers five new guarantees which add to the current “feel Star” configuration. We are talking about the insurance coverage that can be purchased with financing and leasing through the dealer network of the Daimler group brands.

As explained by Mercedes-Benz itself in an official note, compared to the current offer, with “feel Star 2021” in addition to the Basic Package, which protects the vehicle from damage from Fire and Theft, will be offered two other levels of insurance upgrades linked to the Premium Package: the first adds the Atmospheric Events, Sociopolitical Events, Vandal Acts, Crystal Break guarantees; the next, extends coverage for Minikasko, Kasko and Driver’s Accidents. Furthermore, within the new offer it will be possible to buy the Return To Invoice package, which allows the customer to remain harmless from financial losses resulting from the theft or irreparable damage to their car, the Electric Wheels Civil Liability, which protects customers and their families for damage caused to other people during circulation with vehicles powered by an electric motor, such as a scooter or electric bike, and the Premium Courtesy Car service, to offer customers continuity of circulation not only in the event of damage or total theft but also in the event of repair for partial damage at the official Mercedes-Benz network.

“The purchasing habits of customers have changed, more and more attentive to the services that revolve around the automotive world in search of innovative and integrated solutions – explained Luca Secondini, Sales & Marketing Director of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia – Precisely for this reason the sales networks have been ‘professionalized’ in the insurance services sector and today we can say that the Genertel offer dedicated to the Mercedes world represents a solution with great added value in combination with our financial products. The new ‘feel Star 2021‘is aimed at making the’ customer experience ‘of the Star even more special, offering, when purchasing the car, the maximum satisfaction of one’s insurance needs “.