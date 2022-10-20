As announced by its technical director Mike Elliott, the Mercedes Austin will be the last evolution of the W13 before thinking about the 2023 car. Brackley’s team brought a significantly rethought wing to Texas, which features five small flow deviators in the upper part.

As colleague Albert Fabrega points out, the attachments of the profiles to the side bulkhead have also been revised in order to better direct the air outside the front wheels.

New wing of Mercedes delantera Mercedes new front wing pic.twitter.com/PjcM2UPge1 – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) October 20, 2022

También en la nueva delantera wing, Mercedes has modified the cortes de la pletina lateral. On the USA front wing, Mercedes has also updated the sideplate slots. # f1 #usagp pic.twitter.com/0w5g3wINCe – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) October 20, 2022