Luxury car maker company Mercedes has launched its first all-electric SUV Mercedes EQC in India. The car has been priced at Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this price will be applicable only for the first 50 units of the car. In the first phase, the car will be available in 6 big cities – Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. The special thing is that the car covers a distance of about 400 km by full charge and the company is giving an 8-year warranty on its battery.The Mercedes EQC features a floor-mounted 80kWH Lithian-ion battery, which powers the two electric motors provided in the car. One motor drives one of the front wheels and the other drives the rear wheels. The motor generates a power of 408hp and torque of 765nm.

100kmph in 5.1 seconds

This Mercedes SUV takes just 5.1 seconds to reach a speed of 0 to 100kmph. The car has a top speed of 180 km / h. It is claimed that the car is fully charged and covers 400 km. More than (WLTP-certified).

Full charge in 90 minutes

The company says that it takes 10 hours for the car to be fully charged with an ordinary charger, while the DC fast charger only gives the battery full charge in just 90 minutes. Talking about the features, it has a lot of luxury features like windscreen cockpit, LED strip light in front and rear, 12.3 inch dual infotainment screen, massage function in front row. The car will compete directly with vehicles like Audi e-Tron, Jaguar i-Pace and Porsche e-Taycan.