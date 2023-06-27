A podium with two European and one Asian flags. And a top 30 that records an absence as sensational as it is unexpected. Mercedes, Fiat and Honda take center stage in the ranking of car brands that dominated information in Italy in May 2023. The exclusion from the top 30 that makes headlines is instead that of Ferrari. This is the competitive picture that emerges from an analysis commissioned by the monthly magazine Primaonline to Volocom, an IT company operating in the monitoring of information channels, which elaborated the performances in terms of “media visibility” of the most important automotive brands in Italy.

Mercedes: at the top with campers, SUVs and green batteries

The news relating to campers, SUVs and green mobility literally made the House of the three-pointed star fly over the media in May. The German brand conquers the top step of the podium with 14,560 citations in the press and on the web. The key to success is the presentation of the new Marco Polo Horizon, which with a passage from caterpillar to butterfly has transformed a van into a traveling house with four beds, a kitchen, a bathroom and various other effective comforts. The renewed range of SUVs also contributed to the success GLA And GLB extension, both undergoing a restyling that represents a significant upgrade in terms of look and performance, as well as in terms of design, now sportier and more aerodynamic, and comfort, with the interior enhanced by a modern multimedia system. The engines have also been improved thanks to the mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. Finally, the response to the agreement with was good Stellantis for the supply of batteries for its electric and hybrid vehicles. Agreement that “represents an important step in our energy transition strategy and in our ambition to become a leader in sustainable mobility”, he underlined Ola KalleniusCEO of Mercedes-Benz.

Fiat: silver thanks to Topolino, new 600 and Titano

Silver medal, just a whisker away from gold, for Fiat, boosted by innovative proposals in the city car and pick-up segments. I am 14,114 “issues” in the Italian press and web. Towing the sprint was the launch of the new one baby mouse, an electric minicar just 2.5 meters long, with 75 HP of power and a range of 200 kilometres, which takes up the name and style of the model from the 1930s. Amarcod effect also with the presentation of the new one 600, re-edition of the small car symbol of the economic boom of the Sixties. Also in this case it is an electric car, characterized by a modern design which however refers to the original one, with a “strength” of 120 HP and an autonomy of around 300 kilometres. Finally, also useful for the media cause Titana compact pick-up for the European market with all-wheel drive and 650 kg load capacity.

Honda: towing the full electric NSX and the Marquez effect

Take home to ben 8,891 “contacts” in the press and on the webthus winning the third place of the standings, the Japanese giant Honda. The news in the electric sports car category and the performances in the world of MotoGP aroused almost equal interest. The Japanese brand has made public its intention to present an electric version of its NSX extension, the supercar on the market since 2015 with a hybrid system. According to the previews filtered so far, the full electric NSX could have over 600 HP of power and four-wheel drive supported by four electric motors. Contributing to the third place on the podium, in the month under review, May, was the return to MotoGP racing, albeit not in the best of physical shape, of the multi-champion Marc Marquezlong absent from competitions, due to a serious injury to his right arm.