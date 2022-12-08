There Mercedes developed the W13 up to the end of the 2022 season in a substantial way, bringing significant news, even beating Red Bull in terms of time extension of updates brought to the track. The final package that allowed the Brackley team to take a last and important step in terms of competitiveness took place between the United States and Mexico, races in which, according to Mattia Binotto, Mercedes missed two potential victories by making a mistake in choosing the tires for the last stint of the races held in Austin and Mexico City.

The package of aerodynamic innovations had an element absent from the appeal, namely the front wing equipped with flow diverters between two profiles which ended up in the sights of rivals. This front wing has only been tested in free practice in Mexico thus avoiding potential official protests which would have taken place immediately if Lewis Hamilton or George Russell had used this wing in Qualifying or in the Race. On the occasion of the World Motor Sport Council held yesterday, the FIA ​​formalized the definitive rejection of the front wing in question.

The Federation had initially given the go-ahead to Mercedes to build the ‘piece’ given that the old formulation of the technical regulation simply stated that the spacers had to “link consecutive profiles” of the front wing. Now however it has been determined that one is now needed “structural connection” between consecutive profiles, a requirement not satisfied by this aerodynamic appendage. The wing in question in fact sported elements that connected two front wing profiles effectively acting as flow divertersa practice not permitted by the 2022 regulation which, as Adrian Newey also underlined “it doesn’t leave much room for maneuver and inventiveness in the front wing and in general in the front end of single-seaters”.

Already at the beginning of the season, Mercedes had tried to circumvent the regulation regarding the generation or diversion of flows through the front wing. In fact, the ‘outwash’ solution introduced in Miami did not get the Federation’s approval for 2023 but being accepted for 2022. In this case, this new example brought to the Americas was rejected from the start without ever actually being able to complete the important package of novelties which then led to the one-two finish in Brazil.