It is becoming a bit of a tradition at Mercedes to hand out a nice bonus after presenting the annual figures. For example, last year Mercedes employees received a one-off payment of up to 7,300 euros on top of their salary. And this year the company is repeating that again; the company hands out hundreds of millions in bonuses. In February it was the turn of the passenger car branch staff, and now the truck staff may also receive pocket money.

Mercedes-Benz's 91,000 employees will receive 'a bonus of up to 7,300 euros', suggesting that different bonuses will be distributed. We suspect that part-timers will receive slightly less. So not only the board of directors benefits from the profit, but also the people in the factories, catering, cleaning and the assistant parking attendant.

Apparently, the employees at Mercedes' car and bus division have done a better job this year than their colleagues who assemble city buses and trucks. There the bonus is 300 euros lower. As many as 25,000 people who work for Daimler Trucks will still receive 7,000 euros per person. Of course, the amount of the bonus has to do with the profit, and not with the efforts of the staff.

Mercedes' profit in 2023

The 2023 figures show that Mercedes is healthy enough to give a bonus. The Mercedes-Benz Group (that is, everything except the trucks and city buses) achieved a net profit of 153.2 billion, which is 200 million euros more than last year. At Daimler Trucks the profit was 5.49 billion euros. That could well be the difference of the 300 euro bonus.

Mercedes board member Sabine Kohleisen talks about the 'significant contribution' that the employees have made 'in a very challenging market environment'. The chairman of Daimler Trucks is Michael Brecht. He thanks his employees for a good year: 'Our employees are the backbone of the company's success. It is their work and motivation that makes good annual results such as 2023 possible. It is therefore right that they participate in this success through a profit-sharing bonus.'