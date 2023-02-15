There 2023 Formula 1 season comes alive with the presentations of the new single-seaters. There Mercedes at Silverstone he presented the new single-seater W14 in total black livery, with the aim of reducing the weight of the car as much as possible. In fact, the livery of the aW14 has many “naked” features in the carbon fibercombined with matte black paint. At the wheel of the new Mercedes F1 2023 there are Lewis Hamilton And George Russellstarting their second season together, supported by Mick Schumacher in his role as third driver.

Mercedes F1 2023, the black livery of the new W14

The new Mercedes F1 2023 features a totally black liverywhere the silver accents of the past have been replaced by the bright color of the carbon fiber. Beyond the chromatic nuances, the goal of the single-seater is that of contain the weight, even giving up the paint. For this reason the technicians limited themselves to applying a slight matte black and sponsor stickers in white.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 F1 2023

In fact, the only accents of a different color are the inserts greens Petronas, on the rear wing and inside the wheel arches. The livery is completed with other small parts rbones of the sponsor Ineos, on the rear wing and on the airscope. In the final part of the bonnet the Mercedes starsbut only faded.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 side view

The black livery also recalls the Sauber C12 of 1993. That car used “Concept by Mercedes” power and marked the return of the three-pointed star to the pinnacle of motorsport for the first time since 1955.

Mercedes W14 F1 2023, technical characteristics

The technical development of the new Mercedes W14, according to the F1 2023 regulationsfocused more on theaerodynamics of the car. The Power Units have been frozen in 2022. To improve on last season’s disappointing performances, the German team has worked on targeted areas, which include the overall weight reductionoffering drivers a more consistent car balance across the speed range and a better match of aerodynamic characteristics to the demands of aerodynamic regulations.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 front wing

The frame is therefore significantly lighter, mind the front suspension geometry it has been revised. Also adjustments were made to the cooling system and maintained tapered bellieswhich on the W14 slide down towards the edges of the floor.

Photo Mercedes-AMG F1 W14

