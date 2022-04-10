Mercedes-Benz is in great excitement as it awaits the all-electric four-door debut on the road EQXX. Radek Jelinek, the CEO of the Italian division of the Stella brand, has confirmed that it will take another two years to see the car take its first steps on the road, and in the meantime he has enhanced its very advanced standards. both technologically and in terms of aerodynamics. In short, the wait is becoming more and more unnerving for a model that Mercedes-Benz itself considers of primary importance for its future.

“Our electrification program is moving forward at a brisk pace and we recently unveiled a concept car with a range of more than 1,000km on a single charge and with an exceptional energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometers. – commented Jelinek – The EQXX is also the result of the work that is carried out in the races of the Formula E, the electric car championship. A laboratory that allows us to experiment with solutions that we then see in everyday cars. Everything is part of our Ambition2039 strategy thanks to which we will become a carbon neutral company, from production plants to cars, starting from that date “. However, this does not mean that Mercedes will immediately abandon the internal combustion enginesso much so that in the coming months the brand will launch the new GLC and the facelifts of the Class A and Class B precisely in the thermal version.

“In Italy the very old and polluting cars there are about 20 million. I’m talking about the euro 4 cars and the previous ones. So even if in the future we will have many electric cars, but there will still be these cars in circulation, we will not have solved anything – concluded Jelinek addressing politics – We need to give incentives to get rid of these old and polluting cars and activate a market towards Euro 6 cars and electric cars, even used ones. When we come to this, there will certainly also be the investment to make the charging infrastructure which in Italy is now lacking. Such a policy is already taking place in other European countries “.