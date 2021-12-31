The biggest challenge that Mercedes-Benz engineers had to overcome in building the EQXX prototype was that of harmonize in the best possible way the aesthetics of the new electric sedan with its aerodynamic efficiency. Creating an aerodynamically efficient and at the same time attractive battery-powered concept in the eyes of potential buyers was not easy for the design team of the Star house, especially considering that the car in question will have to boast a zero-emission mileage range. over 1,000 kilometers.

“It takes the human touch to create something that can inspire people – commented Steffen Kohl, member of the Mercedes-Benz design team, in reference to the new EQXX – We wanted the perfect shape, no matter what values ​​we had to achieve. It should be something fantastic ”. To design aesthetically the new electric sedan with the star logo was not easy for Mercedes-Benz, as admitted by the company itself: there were many problems, hundreds of sketches and sketches were needed, but in the end the teams employed in this project succeeded to agree to create a shape that would satisfy everyone. The final lines of the new EQXX are expected to be shown next January 3, despite Mercedes-Benz having decided for security reasons to withdraw its physical participation in CES 2022, an event at which the EQXX should have debuted.

As well as the shapes, too to aerodynamics particular attention was paid. In fact, the engineers of the Stella car manufacturer realized that at normal driving speed around 60% of the overall loss of autonomy was dictated by aerodynamics, which plays a fundamental role especially at higher speeds. The German company has therefore decided to put their hand to this aspect by installing hi-tech aerodynamic elements (such as active spoilers) which can make a vehicle more efficient while still keeping it looking good overall.