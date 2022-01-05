The future will be electric also in the segment of camper And caravan. One of the first eCamper ready to launch on the market is based on the Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV battery powered.

The conversion, carried out by the Swiss company Sortimo Walter Rüegg AG, is already available with a folding roof, a bed unit for the rear compartment and a module kitchen for the luggage compartment.

Mercedes EQV electric camper, battery and range

The van-based Mercedes-Benz electric motorhome Class V EQV is proposed with two different variants of battery: EQV 300, equipped with a 90 kWh and autonomy based on WLTP cycle equal to 326-363 kilometers (combined power consumption: 27.1-26.3 kWh / 100 km) e EQV 250 with a 60 kWh and autonomy based on WLTP cycle equal to 213-236 kilometers (power consumption in the combined cycle: 27.6-26.9 kWh / 100 km).

Mercedes-Benz EQV electric camper in fast charging goes from 10 to 80% in about 45 minutes

From a fast charging station it is possible to recharge EQV 300 from 10 to 80% in about 45 minutes.

Mercedes EQV electric camper, characteristics

The Mercedes-Benz EQV electric camper developed by Sortimo it is of modular type. If you opt for the full optional version, you can take advantage of a folding roof with bed integrated into the roof and a multifunction box equipped with bed unit and kitchen; the latter was placed in luggage compartment of the vehicle.

Kitchen in the luggage compartment of the electric camper

The kitchen unit uses a drawer system and includes, among other things, a sink, two removable gas hobs, a refrigerator box as well as drawers for cutlery, kitchen accessories and provisions.

The system read, installed above the kitchen unit, can be opened with a few simple gestures to create a surface where you can lie down, which has been perfectly adapted to the width of the EQV. When folded, the rear seats can be used without any restrictions.

Bed system inside the Mercedes-Benz EQV electric camper

The peculiarity of the modules from camping is represented by the light structure, which offers considerable advantages when applied to an electric van, because every kilo saved it means a higher autonomy.

Mercedes EQV electric motorhome with solar panels

The two solar panels with a total power of approx 400 watts, which Sortimo can install on request, are in turn particularly light and guarantee an additional level of self-sufficiency: they are, in fact, able to charge both the starter battery that the extra battery during camping stops.

EQV electric camper pop-up roof

Other features include: tinted rear windows, interior lighting for the rear, including integrated USB sockets, as well as swivel seats for driver and front passenger.

Photo Mercedes-Benz EQV electric camper

