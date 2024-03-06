Mercedes-Benz marks the future of motoring with the introduction of the new EQV and V-Class, vehicles that represent the pinnacle of innovation, comfort and style.

These models, available to order from January 2024, highlight a notable qualitative leap in terms of design, both external and internal, safety, and on-board technology, promising an unprecedented driving experience.

The new look of the EQV and V-Class models it stands out with a bolder radiator grille, supported by LED lighting that elegantly contours the front, creating a distinctive and impactful visual expression. The V-Class EXCLUSIVE raises the bar even further with a vertical Mercedes star on the bonnet, a detail never seen before. The introduction of new aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels and the addition of four new paint colors complete the aesthetic renewal, giving the vehicles an unmistakable and contemporary look.

Inside, the new EQV and V-Class models welcome passengers in a renewed environment, where digitalisation and comfort blend harmoniously. Featuring two 12.3-inch widescreen displays and a center console that supports wireless charging for smartphones, these minivans elevate the driving experience. The new interior design, with elegant air vents and a latest generation steering wheel, reflects a modern approach that enhances aesthetics and functionality.

At the heart of the digital experience on board there is the current generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, which makes interaction with the vehicle intuitive and personalized. Through smart suggestions and a wide range of functions, from infotainment to comfort and driving functions, MBUX adapts to the driver's needs, making every journey a unique experience.

The new EQV and V-Class they are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems that guarantee safety and support in every situation. These include the active braking assistance system, cross traffic control, and MULTIBEAM LED adaptive headlights with Highbeam Assist PLUS, which automatically adjust the lighting to optimize visibility without dazzling other road users.

Customers of the fully electric EQV model they can choose between two battery sizes, guaranteeing a WLTP range of up to 365 kilometers. The V-Class, for its part, continues to offer reliability with the proven OM654 diesel engine in three power levels, and announces the introduction of a new M254 petrol engine as a mild hybrid, a novelty that is particularly eagerly awaited in Europe and many markets Asians.