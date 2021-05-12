B.At Daimler, things are happening at the moment. One new electric car after another is celebrating its debut, EQA, EQB, EQS and now the EQT. The customer will have to wait for this until summer 2022, but a near-series concept study was shown yesterday.

The EQT belongs to the van division of Mercedes-Benz, like its big brother EQV, the electric V-Class. From a technical point of view, however, it is an offshoot of the new Mercedes-Benz Citan, which will debut this summer. From this follows a relationship with Renault, since the Citan arises from a joint venture between the French manufacturer and Daimler. The EQT is to see the light of day in a Renault plant in Maubeuge near the Belgian border. The promise is a full-fledged “premium Mercedes” with the most modern MBUX, a high-quality interior, and the assistance systems are also up to date, they say.

The size of the battery and the number of power variants provided and whether all-wheel drive is provided is not yet discussed. The length of 4.95 meters with a width of 1.86 and a height of 1.83 meters is fixed. Seven seats are possible, and the rear can be reached via sliding doors. They open like the tailgate but mechanically. A second, shorter variant with only two rows of seats is also planned.









Photo gallery



Newly presented

:



Mercedes EQT





The concept car impresses with its white leather interior, a huge glass roof and stands on 21-inch rims. The front is in EQ style, the typical surrounding strip of lights is emblazoned at the back. Whether the electric longboard, which is underfloor in the rear, will be offered as an option in the production model is unlikely, but not completely ruled out. Technically, the EQT is only related to the EQV to a limited extent, but it is important that the new Mercedes-Benz Citan will also be available as a purely electric model in addition to conventional drives, which will also be launched in 2022.

The electric delivery van trio of the van division, consisting of the e-Citan, e-Vito and e-Sprinter, would then be complete. There is also the T-Class, the passenger car variant of the Citan.