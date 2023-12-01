Mercedes EQT, the electric van with 282 km of autonomy | FormulaPassion

The Mercedes-Benz van range is completed with the new EQT. Introduced by the Star brand as the fully electric version of the T-Class, it arrives on the market with prices starting from 50,200 euros for the variant with 90 kW electric motor and standard length. And by standard we refer to important dimensions: 4,498 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,819 mm in height. Mercedes-Benz has made it known, however, that a long-wheelbase variant of the new EQT will follow in mid-2024.

Engines, autonomy and charging

Let’s get to the motoring aspect. The new EQT is available with an electric motor peak power of 90 kW and a maximum torque of 245 Nm. The maximum range reaches 282 km in the WLTP cycle, thanks to a lithium ion battery located in the underbody in front of the rear axle and with a useful capacity of 45 kWh. Reload chapter: the energy stored in the battery can be restored to 22 kW with alternating current using the on-board charger or in direct current fast charging stations, being also equipped with an 80 kW direct current charger (38 minutes to go from 10 to 80%).

Exterior design

A look also at the design, embellished with elements such as the radiator grille Black Panel, which includes the central star and the dynamically styled cooling vents, or like the exterior rear-view mirrors which are painted black as standard, or even with the inside of the flat front headlights which features a detailed and precise design. Speaking of headlights: the basic model features halogen headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED turn signals, but as an option the new EQT can be equipped with High Performance LED headlights. Possibility of choice also with regards to circles: they are 16″ as standard, but as an option they are also available with 16″ 10-spoke light alloy wheels and 17″ 5 double-spoke light alloy wheels.

Tech interiors

Inside the passenger compartment, technology and comfort reign supreme: the screen complex includes the 5.5″ color display for the instrument panel and the 7″ MBUX display, which are flanked by the air vents. left and center in turbine style. All displays and settings related to electric driving are accessible via a EQ box in the main menu of the relevant infotainment system. For driving, the driver can take advantage of a multifunction steering wheel with Touch Control buttons and various trim elements. Other relevant details: A high-gloss black trim element has been installed on the dashboard as standard, while the center armrest is covered in black ARTICO synthetic leather.

Extra packages

Among the many advantages brought by the new EQT, the one deserves a mention low loading threshold of just 561 millimetreswhich facilitates the loading of heavy objects, and the sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle, each offering an opening of 614 millimeters wide and 1,059 millimeters high. In addition to the specific driving assistance, winter driving and navigation packages, there are three options equipment preconfigured by Mercedes-Benz from which customers can choose: Advanced Plus, which pays particular attention to comfort and safety; Premium, focused more specifically on driver assistance systems and again on safety; and Premium Plus, which can be completed with the Plus navigation package, KEYLESS-GO and 17″ 5-double-spoke light alloy wheels.