Mercedes-Benz is consistently pursuing the path to electromobility and is now bringing the station wagon, which is closely related to the Renault Kangoo panel van, as an EQT with a purely electric drive. Prices start at 49,000 euros, the market launch is in January 2023. The battery with a capacity of 45 kWh seems a bit small, but should be sufficient for a city delivery van. The engine delivers a relatively modest 90 kW (122 hp).

A version with a longer wheelbase will follow in the middle of the year, the exterior length increases from 4.50 meters to 4.92 meters. In addition, Mercedes-Benz has now presented a study that bears the nickname Marco Polo and aims to ensure small campers with a pop-up roof and clever interior design. With a wink, Mercedes speaks of a “micro camper”.









In fact, with the 45 kWh battery and a range of maybe 250 kilometers, the trip to the North Sea is tedious, even if charging is relatively quick. The at best mediocre charging capacity of 80 kW has to suffice for the small battery. According to Mercedes, the batteries installed in the underbody can be charged from ten to 80 percent in just under 40 minutes.

It’s relatively tight

But enough nagging, the installations make a high-quality impression. There is a small kitchen, a 15 liter fridge and a 12 liter water tank. Everything is compact and removable. Thanks to an additional battery, you are relatively self-sufficient, and there are also solar modules for the roof. You can also sleep in the upper room, the lying area measures 1.97 x 0.97 meters. A bed measuring 2.00 x 1.15 meters can also be built in the rear. With the roof raised, you can dine in the rear area in the dry, but a first seat test in the concept car showed that it is relatively narrow.







Incidentally, the short EQT can also be ordered with camping equipment, but there is no pop-up roof here and the available area is naturally smaller. But sleeping for two in the interior is possible. Cooking is done only on a gas cartridge burner, the large EQT Marco Polo Concept also has an electric induction field in one of the kitchen modules.

The interior will be realized by Brabus in Bottrop and installed at the Renault plant in Maubeuge in northern France. The conventional EQT are also created here. Both wheelbases will be offered both as a delivery van and as a passenger van, the long EQT will be available with three rows of seats. And if the range is too short: The combustion models can also be ordered as Marco Polo.