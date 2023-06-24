If you’re looking for the pinnacle of electric Mercedes (not counting Maybach) – not counting the battery-powered SLS AMG from ten years ago – you’ll end up with the Mercedes EQS SUV. The brand decided to add those last three letters to be on the safe side, so that you don’t confuse it with the elongated EQS sedan. One look at this car and that already becomes difficult: it is, er, a little less elegant.

But like the EQS, the Mercedes EQS SUV has managed to create its own shape, independent of the fuel model it stands next to in the Mercedes range. In this case it is the GLS, an impressive seven-seater about which you can say anything, but not that it looks friendly. It is angular, stands upright and makes an all-powerful impression.

Not this one: the EQS SUV adheres to lead designer Gorden Wagener’s fluid style and is one of the less offensive SUVs around today. On the other hand, it’s also not as big as a GLS; it saves a good 20 centimeters in length and 10 in height, although its wheelbase is larger. You are still not sitting on the third row of seats for pleasure.

The Mercedes EQS SUV distances itself from the G-class

Inside you will not find a shallow dashboard or steep A-pillars – a characteristic of Mercedes SUVs that emulate the primal G-class – but a spacious and curvaceous whole. The beautiful Hyper screen combines three screens in one large shop window and everything can be operated naturally, as we are used to at Mercedes.

The touch buttons on the spokes of the steering wheel may not make sense to everyone, but they are just one of the many ways (including voice) you can use the endless amount of functions of the EQS SUV. A football field-sized panoramic roof provides a light ambiance and the matted leather (is it leather?) on the dashboard and doors feels very high fashion On. Mood lighting is everywhere, even in the seats.

How does the Mercedes EQS SUV drive?

Rolling over the asphalt you bathe in peace and quiet in the EQS SUV. In the spacious massage chairs with soft pillows, you are happy to put things on autopilot, which works about as well as you can expect nowadays: 80 percent of the time it goes fine, the other 20 have a sobering effect on the idea that robots ever take over the world. We prefer to drive ourselves, because everything can be operated with effortless flexibility and ease.

When ‘accelerating’ and braking you undergo the EQ Sound Experience: subtle (depending on the driving mode) auditory support to give passengers some sensory guidance. We just don’t like the braking itself. Even with constant pedal pressure, the car can’t seem to decide where to strike the balance between regenerative and physical braking, making a smooth stop quite a challenge.

With its rear-wheel steering, the large Mercedes is surprisingly agile. The Sport mode ensures that it holds its mass just a little better without becoming overly firm. This is not an unnecessary luxury, because this 580 is seriously fast: you are at speeds that you had not thought of yourself. Groaning tires indicate that you should not think too lightly about the Mercedes EQS SUV when cornering, although the smart electronics usually protect you from mild self-overestimation.

Another advantage of styling without corners and bulges: if you do normal, you can easily get 500 kilometers from a full battery. Great, because if there’s one thing we like to do with this EQS SUV, it’s to cover distances. It doesn’t get much more relaxing than that.

Specifications of the Mercedes EQS SUV 580 4Matic AMG Line (2023)

Engine

2 electric motors

544 hp

858 Nm

120 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds

top 210 km/h

Consumption (average)

20.0 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

613km (WLTP)

Loading time

5 hours at 11 kW

31 min. at 200 kW (80%)

Dimensions

5,125×1,959x

1,718 mm (lxwxh)

3,210mm (wheelbase)

2,710 kilograms

565 / 2,020 l (luggage)

Prices

€167,291 (NL)

€169,400 (B)