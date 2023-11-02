It has always been like this, since the age of the caveman: to understand what will happen in the world of cars in the future you have to go and see the Mercedes flagships. And not only because in this hyperspace there are no budget problems and therefore the machines can have all the best (and very expensive) technical devices in the world: the German company must be recognized for the intuition of having understood the route to follow before the other manufacturers to transfer the best technologies from high-end cars to everyday cars. It happened with the ABS, the stability control system, the adaptive cruise control and with a thousand other devils. But we are not talking about absolute records, on the contrary, about something more refined, that is, how to propose and adapt these things to normal cars.

So, in the constant search to understand what will happen in the world of cars with electrification, a look at the unattainable EQS SUV It’s worth more than a thousand speeches. We are talking about the car with the largest battery in the world, which recharges in a flash (in less than 7 minutes you travel 200 km on the road and in 31 minutes it reaches 80% full), which has a diesel range (672 km) and a cavalry equal to 644 HP.

This, thanks to the direct current charging system with a maximum power of 200 kW, allows for rapid charging of the high voltage battery, while alternating current charging is possible with a maximum power of 11 kW (22 kW on request). But also with unique subtleties. And, here too, we can understand that aerodynamics – as in F1 – will become increasingly important: the EQS Sedan is currently the world champion in aerodynamics among production cars. The SUV version doesn’t go that far, but it’s in the top ten thanks to the famous “purpose design”, created specifically for the electric platform, with a smooth underbody and radiator curtain almost always closed. The optimization of flows in the typical points of an SUV has thus made it possible to obtain an unprecedented combination of spaciousness and aerodynamic efficiency: the load compartment reaches up to 2100 litres, stuff for moving. On the other hand, here the dimensions are also record-breaking: the EQS SUV shares the long wheelbase (3,210 millimetres) with the Sedan version, but is a good 20 centimeters higher. Not only that: the dimensions are 5,125/1,959/1,718 millimeters (length/width/height). In short, a colossus. But we are not looking at a ’59 Eldorado, here the generous dimensions of the SUV all benefit the internal dimensions. For example, the second row of seats features electric longitudinal adjustment as standard. And in the trunk there is space for up to four golf bags, today the unit of measurement of space for Americans, while a third row with two additional single seats is available on request.

But let’s go back to the initial concept of the future. And here the first element is strategic, not technical: with EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz takes a big step forward towards zero-emission mobility and gets even closer to the objectives of “Ambition 2039”. In fact, the machine is entirely produced with a neutral CO2 balance. A piece of the most complete puzzle made up of zero-emission mobility, the intelligent protection of resources and a responsible circular economy.

And then there is the concept of assistance: the EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz Series to allow the activation of completely new and various types of car functions via “over the air” (OTA) updates. Some examples: it is also possible to subsequently activate the assistance system for maneuvering with a trailer or the Mbux Augmented Reality (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) for navigation.

The latter is an aspect that should not be underestimated because the classic and old car satellite navigator, often left on the bench to make room for similar systems that run on smartphones, will take its revenge in the future. And here we have another nice preview of what we will see: the EQS has navigation with “Electric Intelligence programm”, i.e. it calculates the most comfortable and fastest route, including charging breaks, based on numerous factors, and reacts dynamically to queues or a change in driving style. For example, among other things, it offers a display in the Mbux infotainment system that indicates whether the battery charge level is sufficient to return to the starting point without recharging. When calculating the route, preference is given to charging stations added manually and the driver can exclude one or more charging stations automatically suggested. The system also calculates estimated charging costs for each refueling stop. All things that smartphones can’t do.

And after Covid, even air conditioners will no longer be the same. It is no coincidence that with Energizing Air Control Plus, Mercedes-Benz addresses the issue of air quality on board the EQS SUV with an approach never seen before. The system is in fact based on these parameters: Filtration, Sensors, Visualization and Air Treatment. And the Hepa (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter retains fine dust, microparticles, pollen and other substances contained in the incoming external air with a very high level of filtration. With a little time, and maybe not even that much, something that will arrive on all mass-produced cars.

And, speaking of human-machine interface, there are two interesting things here. The first is the learning-capable software, Mbux, which adapts to users in every way and provides them with personalized suggestions for numerous functions related to infotainment, comfort and the vehicle. With the so-called “zero layer”, the most important applications are always available in the highest range of the field of vision, depending on the situation and context. And then the famous Hyperscreen (on request). It is the largest curved display in the world: it covers almost the entire surface between the two front pillars and is actually made up of three monitors which, being arranged under a common covering glass, are visually perceived as a single screen. The 12.3-inch Oled display constitutes the display and control area dedicated to the front passenger. In Europe, and in other constantly increasing countries, the front passenger is allowed to enjoy dynamic content even while driving. In other countries no. In any case, the system uses an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic: if the latter detects that the driver is looking at the front passenger display, the system automatically fades the dynamic contents.

In short, the third model to adopt the dedicated platform, developed for the electric cars of the Stuttgart company, arrives on the market with many ideas. Even from a dynamic point of view. Thanks to the powerful electric motors, the very responsive 4Matic all-wheel drive and the intelligent Offroad program, the EQS SUV is also at ease on light off-road terrain. But obviously no one can perform miracles: the colossal weight (800 kg of batteries alone) is noticeable, even on uneven surfaces. It’s the usual problem of all electric or plug-in hybrid cars which, despite their category, impose compromises in terms of absorbing bumps.

In any case, the technology also tries to mitigate the problem here: all EQS SUV models have an electric powertrain (eATS) on the rear axle, while the 4Matic all-wheel drive versions also have an eATS on the front. On 4Matic models, the Torque Shift function distributes the drive torques in a variable and intelligent way between the rear and front electric motors, thus making use of the increasingly powerful eATS electric powertrain. This means that the power always reaches the ground in the best possible way. However, with the help of the good, old automotive school: the New EQS SUV features a four-link front axle and a multilink rear axle. Furthermore, the Airmatic air suspension with ADS+ adaptive damping adjustment is standard and the driver can customize everything with the Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual programs of the Dynamic Select, while the 4Matic versions of the EQS SUV also have the Offorad program for off-road driving. The standard equipment also includes a steering rear axle with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees, which guarantees great handling in the city and agility in extra-urban areas. On request, a version with a steering angle of up to 10 degrees is available, which can also be activated with an OTA update. One click and away you go.

For the rest, usual Mercedes strategy with a very rich range: the EQS SUV is available in four versions, one with Electric Art aesthetics and three characterized by the sporty AMG Line styling: Electric Art Premium, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and AMG Line Business Class. With amateur prices: they range from 138,669 euros and up. The maximum technology, as we know, is expensive.