The EQS SUV is the first full size off-roader from Mercedes that is based on the EVA2 architecture purely for electric cars. Like other Mercedes EQ models, you can see it as the electric counterpart to an existing fuel-engined model range; in this case the venerable GLS. It is therefore a huge, 5.1 meter long seven-seater and it weighs almost 2.8 tons.

For the Netherlands, the range consists of four options. First there are a 450+, with 360 hp and a range of 630 kilometers, and a Mercedes EQS SUV 450 4Matic, with the same power but all four wheels; the car we put through its paces for this test. Then there will be another 500 4Matic with 449 hp and 596 kilometers of range. The (provisional?) topper is the 580 4Matic, good for 544 hp and 594 kilometers.

The battery of the Mercedes EQS SUV

The 4Matics therefore have two engines and therefore four-wheel drive; they are the permanently wound synchronous motors and the batteries and software are designed by Mercedes itself. The usable capacity of the battery pack, which is located in a special, crash-resistant zone under the floor, is a fairly substantial 108.4 kWh.

The EQS SUV is a very aerodynamic device with an appearance that seems to want to give as little offense as possible. All seams and connections are cleverly minimized. The 580 is fast, the 450 just a little less, but both are excellent if you speed them up a bit.

The smart systems of the EQS SUV

But why would you? Refinement and mindfulness, that’s what this is all about, and Mercedes has gone to great lengths to keep out driving noises, squeaks and creaks. The 4Matic system provides continuously variable torque distribution, the suspension at the front has four wishbones and the rear is of the multilink type; air suspension, variable dampers and rear-axle steering are standard.

In addition to the Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual driving modes, the EQS SUV also has an off-road function. The brakes, traction control and what Mercedes calls Downhill Speed ​​Regulation all come into play here, and it’s surprisingly effective. Although, as with the low EQS and EQE, the brake feel and regeneration are annoyingly inconsistent.

The Hyperscreen is optional

The EQS SUV is Mercedes’ temple of hi-tech, and the optional Hyperscreen (8,712 euros) steals the show. It’s actually three screens – one as an instrument panel, a huge central display and a third for the passenger, who can watch a movie without disturbing or distracting the driver.

The philosophy behind the entire operation is called zero-layer; the system is constantly adapting to the driver so that it can eventually proactively put the right functions on the screens at the right time. The navigation system is assisted by AI (artificial intelligence) to always determine the optimal route.

Although ‘am I going to make it in terms of power’ is something you won’t have to ask yourself with a battery of this size anyway. The EQS SUV is more than ‘a car’; a lavishly dressed, hyper-connected transport module for the 21e century. And then in such a fluid, seamless way that the only distraction very quickly becomes the driving itself.

Specifications of the Mercedes EQS SUV 450 4Matic

engine

2 electric motors

360 hp

800 Nm

120 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds

top 210 km/h

Consumption (average)

20.8 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

597km (WLTP)

Loading time

10 hours at 11 kW

31 min. at 200 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

5,125 x 1,959mm x

1,718 mm (lxwxh)

3,210mm (wheelbase)

2,805 kilograms

565 / 2,100 l (luggage)

Prices

€127,845 (NL)

€126,445 (B)