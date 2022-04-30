Eone for all. The new EVA II platform for electric drives is becoming more and more widespread in the Mercedes model range. After the EQE business sedan and the electric S-Class, it is now being used in an SUV version of the top model. Three versions of the 5.13 meter long EQS SUV are planned, which will have a range of around 600 kilometers with their battery storing around 100 kWh. In the 450+, a 360 hp electric motor works on the rear axle, in the 450 4matic another electric motor is used on the front axle with the same system performance. The EQS 580 4matic is more powerful, its engine duo has 544 hp. The batteries can be charged with up to 200 kW, ideally it takes no longer than 30 minutes for an empty battery to be charged to 80 percent of its capacity.

The trunk volume of the EQS SUV is 645 liters as a five-seater, and 2100 liters when the rear seat is folded down, which works with electrical support. Anyone who wants seven seats pays a surcharge and has to accept the loss of 80 liters of storage space.

The all-wheel steering, which makes fast lane changes safer and, thanks to the opposite steering angle of the front wheels by ten degrees, reduces the turning circle from almost twelve to eleven meters despite the long wheelbase (3.21 meters) is also subject to a surcharge. The standard equipment includes the air suspension, with the help of which the ground clearance can be increased by 2.5 centimeters, which should be sufficient for driving through terrain that is not too demanding.









picture series



Electric SUV

:



Mercedes EQS



The MBUX hyperscreen is also available as an option in the EQS SUV; it seamlessly combines three different monitors with a total width of 1.41 meters behind a touch-sensitive cover glass. The luxury SUV built in the USA will hit the streets in autumn, and the starting price will probably be just under 100,000 euros.