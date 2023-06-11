Urban planners undoubtedly invest many hours in devising the ideal layout for the public space, in order to guarantee the safest and most attractive flow. And what do people do? They do what they want anyway. Just look at the flattened pieces of grass across municipal borders. Elephant trails, that’s what they call these shortcuts. Then you can ask yourself: are all people that stubborn, or are those who should know about it and organize things just too stubborn?

The same can be said about the SUV. Self-proclaimed experts have been shouting for years (it seems they work at magazines like Top Gear work) that the SUV is just a stupid trend and that you are much better off buying a station wagon or a sedan. Especially with EVs, where range is a scarce commodity. Yet people continue to buy SUVs, and in droves.

This discussion makes the arrival of this Mercedes EQE SUV so much fun. Technically it is in many ways the same as the sedan version of the EQE, so that offers an opportunity for a nice comparison. And then the question is not which one is better, but whether the people who opt for an SUV (because they do anyway, regardless of what we write here) are not that crazy after all.

The differences between the Mercedes EQE and EQE SUV

Let’s go through the facts very briefly. The EQE SUV costs about 10,000 euros more than the sedan and because of the body shape you hand in about 70 kilometers of range. You can still drive (on paper) just under 600 kilometers on one battery charge, in the case of this Mercedes EQE SUV 350+. To minimize the loss in range, the designers made the car as aerodynamic as an A-class.

For example, there are a kind of serrated edges under the car, just in front of the wheels. They cause turbulence, but in doing so ensure that the airflow around the wheels is optimized. In addition, the wheelbase is 90 millimeters shorter than that of the sedan, so you do miss some legroom.

Incidentally, due to the extra height, there is room to place the rear seat more ergonomically, so the loss for the knees is not directly 90 millimeters. So you sacrifice legroom, but you do get about 50 millimeters of headroom in return. Do you want both headroom and legroom? Then you should go for the EQS SUV.

Because the EQE SUV is slightly newer, it gets slightly newer technology than the sedan. For example, the heater now uses the heat from the powertrain and in the case of the version with two electric motors, the front one physically disconnects when not in use. Saves a few percent range again. By the way, these updates will also come to the other models as soon as they get a facelift.

What does the cabin of the Mercedes EQE SUV look like?

Inside, the interior is composed of almost the same parts box as that of the EQE and EQS, so we hardly have to waste words on that. It remains one of the coolest interiors of today – if screens and technology are your thing, because you can feel free to find it all a bit exaggerated.

No Hyperscreen, but enough greasy fingers | © Mercedes

So you optionally get the gigantic Hyper screen, seamless finish and a steering wheel that is so deeply adjustable that you can almost steer from the back seat. Handsome person who cannot find a comfortable seating position in this SUV. The ventilation also whistles at certain settings in the same way as in the EQE. In misophonic people, this can cause the same irritation as a colleague who whistles through his nose when breathing. This is especially noticeable with electric cars because they are so quiet. And ahead: the system can sometimes work a little faster.

No handles

We understand that there are no handles above the doors on the inside of a sports car. But with an SUV like this EQE you would expect them. Yet they are missing, and they are not optional either. In any case, we see them less and less often in new cars. Apparently this has to do with aerodynamics; if manufacturers were to put handles in the roof, the roof would have to be raised slightly for crash safety, because those things shouldn’t be too close to your head.

And those few centimeters would already cost a lot of range. In the case of a Toyota Aygo, it will also have to do with the costs, by the way. If you really want handles above the doors, then you should go for the larger EQS SUV. Or for an occasion from a few years ago; then almost all cars still had standard handles.

The Mercedes EQE SUV drives great

Then driving. It’s not often that a car’s driving behavior sticks with us as well as that of the EQE and EQS. You can call the EQS in particular the Hästens among electric cars. You will not find the same silky soft chassis with the EQE. It is not an unpleasant chassis, but it does not immediately stand out because of the buttery comfort.

It is, however, so soft that the car starts to rock a bit with sudden movements. And let the EQE react very directly to the steering input, partly due to the co-steering rear wheels. You have to drive very smoothly to keep the peace in the cabin.

Fortunately, we can also drive a bit in an EQE SUV with the chassis without air suspension, smaller rims (and therefore thicker tires) and without the steering rear wheels. This adjustment makes the car ten times less dynamic, but it is well worth the sacrifice. It’s still not as comfortable as the sedans, but it’s a big step in the right direction.

Which version of the Mercedes EQE SUV is the best?

Moreover, you have a good reason to go for the less sporty version, the 350+. In the version with the plus, Mercedes omits an electric motor and you get 292 hp instead of the 404 hp of the EQE SUV 500. The power of the 350+ is sufficient in all cases. Even the top speed is a very German 210 km / h.

Go for the plus and get one less engine | © Mercedes

You will certainly notice the difference in power, but accelerating faster in an electric SUV is not that exciting. Moreover, you will be lost by a Tesla anyway. And it saves a nice 25,000 euros in the purchase. Please note: you will not get the Hyperscreen by default.

And if you have to choose between the SUV and the sedan?

Who should choose the EQE SUV and not the EQE Limousine? If you like a sense of security and a silky soft chassis, choose the sedan anyway. The EQE SUV feels a lot less claustrophobic and more like a conventional car due to the increased cabin space.

In addition, you do not miss the little bit of wheelbase, because four adults with normal proportions can sit comfortably in the car. In any case, it is worth going for the cheaper version with more range. Not that anyone ever listens to us, but still.

Specifications of the Mercedes EQE SUV 350+

engine

1 electric motor

293 hp

565 Nm

52 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds

top 210 km/h

Consumption (average)

21.7 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

484 km (WLTP)

Loading time

9.5 hours at 11 kW

32 min. at 170 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,863×1,940x

1,686 mm (lxwxh)

3,030mm (wheelbase)

2,430 kilograms

520 / 1,675 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 91,950 (NL)

€ 90,508 (B)