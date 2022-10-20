The electric range of the Stella has a new arrow to its bow: it is about Mercedes EQE SUV which made its international debut at the Musée Rodin during the Paris Motor Show 2022. The new EV with high wheels of the German brand is the fourth EQ Power full electric model of the Stuttgart brand, thus also joining the sedan variant of EQE. We went to 77 rue de Varenne in the heart of the French capital to see Mercedes’ new battery-powered model up close, on display in the courtyard of the Musée Rodin and in a special space set up inside, also in the high-performance AMG version. Equipment and range for Italy have not yet been disclosed, with prices and offers for our country that could be unveiled in the early months of 2023.

Compared to the sedan version, the Mercedes EQE SUV has smaller dimensions while offering a space on board that places it at the top of its category. The variant with high wheels is in fact 4.86 meters long (against 4.95 for the sedan) and is 1.68 meters high, with the wheelbase measuring 3.03 meters (3.12 meters in the standard declination). The configuration is five-seater, thus not providing for the third row of seats as is the case for the EQS SUV. The trunk offers an excellent load capacity that varies from 520 to 1,675 liters if the rear seats are folded down, but by choosing the sofa with adjustable backrest you can reach 580 liters without reclining the seats for the passengers. While not including the 7-seater variant, the Mercedes EQE SUV shares several stylistic and technical elements with its big sister EQS with high wheels, such as the dynamic optical signature: the Digital Lights also allow you to project some images directly onto the asphalt.

As for the powertrain options, the SUV version re-proposes the offer of the sedan with the range that includes three variants: the 350+ with only 292 HP and 565 Nm rear engine which would allow to reach a mileage range between 480 to 590 km thanks to a 90 kWh battery, the 350 4Matic with all-wheel drive with 292 HP and 765 Nm which instead has a range of between 459 and 558 km and finally the 500 4Matic with all-wheel drive with 408 HP and 858 Nm with the possibility of traveling from 460 to 547 km with just one full of energy. As for charging times, the Mercedes EQE SUV is compatible with fast infrastructures up to 170 kW, thus being able to recover up to 220 km of the mileage range in just 15 minutes.

Upon entering the passenger compartment, attention is immediately captured by the presence of the ‘MBUX Hyperscreen available as an option: a fully digital dashboard that seamlessly merges three displays and measures 141 centimeters, with 12.3 and 17.7 inch screens. The standard version, on the other hand, is available like the other models in the EQ range with two separate displays for the digital dashboard and infotainment. The ADAS features a rich set of basic features including the Attention Assist package which already includes assisted parking with rear view camera and automatic braking lying with Advanced Plus and Premium, the level 2 safety and driving assistance systems are completed. optimize aerodynamics but above all efficiency, such as the Eco mode with “one-pedal” driving or the possibility of deactivating the front engine when maximum power is not required (only in 4Matic versions). The Electric Intelligence option is also interesting, which integrates satellite navigation with the possibility of following the route that best suits your driving style, preferring the route where charging points and less traffic.