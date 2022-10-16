The new electric SUV will be offered in different versions and there will be a variant signed Amg and therefore focused more on performance. First deliveries in December

Savina Confaloni – Paris (france)

On the eve of the Paris Motor Show, at the Rodin Museum, the new Mercedes Eqe Suv, the “high-wheeled” version of the EQE sedan, is unveiled in a world premiere, representing a fundamental step forward in the German manufacturer’s electrification strategy. The first units will be on the road as early as December as announced by the manufacturer.

Measurements and proportions – As mentioned, this is the most versatile and most compact version of the EQE sedan, which in effect becomes one of the most spacious representatives in its category. It is the fourth car to adopt the new all-electric platform of the German manufacturer, after the two sedans Eqs and Eqe and Eqs Suv. With a wheelbase nine centimeters shorter than the sedan, the new Mercedes Eqe Suv measures 4.86 meters in length, 1.94 in width and 1.68 meters in height. The proportions of EQE Suv blend aesthetics and functionality with the sporty character of an SUV: the new model marks a breaking point compared to other models in its category, with extremely compact overhangs and front end. The 19 to 22-inch rims flush with the body contribute to giving it character and a very solid and determined appearance. See also Luis Fernando Muriel, in the sights of a giant: strong version in Italy

Autonomy up to 590 km – One of the fundamental objectives for an electric SUV of this type is to be able to ensure travel-proof autonomy. In the case of the EQE with high wheels, depending on the set-ups and configuration, European cars are expected to have autonomy in the Wltp cycle up to a maximum of 590 kilometers, with the exception of the Amg models. The modular drive concept makes it possible to vary the maximum total engine power of the car over a wide range. The lithium-ion battery of Eqe Suv consists of ten modules, and the innovative management software developed internally by the German manufacturer, allows you to perform the updates over-the-air so as to keep the energy management of Eqe Suv updated for the entire life cycle.

Driver assistance systems – The EQE SUV comes with the latest generation of driver assistance systems represented with a full screen view on the driver display. The standard equipment includes attention assist, active braking assistance and active anti-skid systems, the parking package with camera for reversing assistance and the automatic speed limit detection system. To drive, it is easy to handle and intuitive, with an arrangement that has a four-link front axle and a multi-link rear axle: thanks to the 3,030 mm wheelbase and the specific suspension calibration, the car is already particularly agile in driving. basic set-up. Airmatic air suspension with Adaptive Ads + damping adjustment is available as an option. And to increase ground clearance, the vehicle level can be raised by up to 30 millimeters. In addition to the Dynamic Select Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual programs, the 4Matic versions of Eqe Suv also feature the Offroad program for off-road driving. A steered rear axle with a steering angle of up to 10 degrees is available as an option. See also Benetton avalanche on the Zebras: 5 tries and bonuses in the triumph 39-14

When and what for sale – Production of the new Mercedes Eqe Suv kicks off in December at the American Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The battery factory in nearby Bibb County will supply batteries for both this model and the Eqs SUV. The first sales are scheduled for the same December in Germany, in March next year in the United States and in May in China. The first versions on sale will be: Eqe 350+, Eqe 350 4Matic, Eqe 500 4Matic and Amg-Eqe 43 4Matic. The production of the model respects the new philosophy pursued in the electrification process of the German manufacturer: as of this year, in fact, all the Mercedes-Benz car and commercial vehicle plants in the world produce CO2-neutral balances, including the two Mercedes-Benz plants. Benz in Alabama.