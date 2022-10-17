Dynamism and versatility are just some of the strengths of the new Mercedes EQE SUV. Proposed as an alternative to the EQE Sedan, the new 100% electric crossover of the Star extends the range of battery models already composed of EQS and EQS SUV, in addition to the EQE Sedan as previously mentioned. The new EQE SUV, with 3,030 millimeters, enjoys a wheelbase shorter than nine centimeters compared to its sister Sedan, and boasts external dimensions of 4,863 mm in length, 1,940 mm in width and 1,686 mm in height.

Depending on the set-ups and configuration, maximum WLTP autonomies are envisaged for vehicles destined for the European market 590 kilometers, with the exception of the AMG variants which tend to enjoy a shorter range. The EQE SUV’s lithium-ion battery is made up of ten modules and is accompanied by an innovative management software developed internally by the company of the Star that allows over-the-air updates to be carried out in order to maintain EQE energy management. SUV updated for the entire life cycle. Available to the driver a large driving mode range, which ranges from the ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL programs of the DYNAMIC SELECT to the OFFROAD program for off-road driving, the latter only available on the 4MATIC versions of the model. The proposal regarding driver assistance systems is also rich and varied, including ATTENTION ASSIST, the active braking assistance system, the active anti-skid system, the parking package with camera for assisted reversing and the automatic detection system. speed limit.

From a technological point of view, on request the new EQE SUV can be equipped with theMBUX Hyperscreen, the maxi screen dedicated to the infotainment system in which three displays merge almost seamlessly, creating a viewing band over 141 centimeters wide. A 12.3 ″ OLED display with its own user interface can also be available on request for the front passenger. The sophisticated thermal design with standard heat pumpthanks to which the residual heat from the electric drive and the high-voltage battery can be used to heat the passenger compartment.