The Mercedes EQB range expands with a new special version. Call Tech Editionthis new limited series of the electric SUV from the star brand focuses mainly on the technological aspect of the car, with a particular focus on security and connectivity: not surprisingly, the standard equipment of this special edition of EQB includes the connectivity and navigation package, the driving assistance systems package, smartphone integration and the traffic sign recognition system.

Prices and benefits

Accomplished based on Sport and Premium in the 250 + and 300 4MATIC versions, the new EQB Tech Edition is available in metallic colors Mountain Grey, Digital White, Cosmo Black and Denim Blue. The Star brand quantifies the benefit/customer at 55% compared to the value of the equipment offered by the package and 5% if compared to the price of the car. About pricesthe price list of this new special edition of the German electric SUV starts at 60,090 euros for the 250+ version built on a Sport basis and reaches 66,330 euros with the 300 4MATIC on a Premium basis.

In Italy in five versions

As underlined by Mercedes itself, a great advantage brought by the new EQB concerns i two seats in the third row, which can accommodate people up to 1.65 meters in height and also child seats. We remind you that in Italy, in addition to the new Tech Edition that can already be ordered at the dealership, the electric SUV from the Star is available in four versions: Sport and Sport Plus, characterized by a Progressive style, and Premium and Premium Plus, with an AMG Line look.

“With this new special series we offer our customers the most sought-after equipment, collected in a dedicated version – said Paola Ardillo, Head of Product Management of Mercedes-Benz Italy – The EQB Tech Edition was born, in fact, from the desire to offer an extremely complete version from the point of view of on-board equipment, built on the real requests of those who choose EQB, the most versatile model with character within the full electric range signed by Mercedes-EQ. At the same time, we are able to guarantee a high advantage both in the purchase phase and during the life cycle of the car, keeping the residual value of the equipment, which is an integral part of the standard equipment, high”.