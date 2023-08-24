The restyling of the Mercedes EQB electric SUV was introduced, with improvements in design, efficiency, in the MBUX system and in the assistance systems, now enhanced. Features like Plug & Charge and Sound Experiences have been added. Also, for the first time, the five-seater EQB offers the option of tow hitch, with ESP trailer stabilisation. The maximum braked towing capacity is 1,400 or 1,700 kg.

New Mercedes EQB restyling

The EQB electric SUV measures 4.69 meters in length. Outside the EQB facelift features a new design with black star pattern panels, visually aligning itself with the larger models. A bright band connect the daytime running lights of the headlights and a new bumper accentuates the broad front.

New 3/4 front EQB New lateral EQB New front EQB New EQB being recharged EQB trunk New 3/4 front EQB New 3/4 rear EQB EQB 350 4MATIC cockpit dashboard EQB 350 4MATIC interior MBUX display EQB 350 4MATIC cockpit dashboard Mercedes star logo front grille EQB 350 4MATIC rear light signature

The taillights have also been revised by the Mercedes designers. Innovations in the cabin include a state-of-the-art steering wheel with touch controls and open-pore brown linden wood trim, with backlit Mercedes-Benz motifs.

Mercedes EQB battery and range

The range of the EQB with the restyling 2024 has been simplified and includes three variants: one with front-wheel drive (250+ 190 horsepower with 70 kWh battery) e two integrals (228 horsepower EQB 300 4Matic and 292 horsepower EQB 350 4Matic, both with 66 kWh batteries).

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC rear 3/4

To increase the autonomy of the EQB up to 560km according to WLTP regulations, Mercedes-Benz engineers have optimized aerodynamics and used tires with high rolling resistance. A new autonomy maximization function allows you to disable or limit energy consumers such as the display or the air conditioning to increase the daily mileage.

New EQB being recharged

Thanks to Mercedes me Charge and the function Plug & ChargeEQB can be recharged in a practical way at authorized public columns: just insert the charging cable to start the process, without further authentication, since the vehicle and the charging station they communicate directly via the charging cable. The electric SUV fills up on electricity up to 11 kW in AC alternating current And 100 kW into DC direct current.

MBUX and ADAS updated

The new EQB is equipped with a new generation of MBUX extension, with customizable displays in three styles (slim/sporty/classic) and three modes (navigation/assistance/service). Thanks to a slight change in the offer logic, the d 7″ central display is now part of the standard equipment. Furthermore, by activating the online services of the Mercedes me app, thevoice assistant becomes more capable of dialogue and learning.

EQB 350 4MATIC interior MBUX display

In the endowment ADASsensor technology has improved as new ones are added single purpose cameras and backups. The optional driver assistance package offers enhanced features, such asActive Lane Keeping Assist which now intervenes on the steering instead of the ESP.

When it arrives, EQB prices

The restyling of the new Mercedes EQB arrives in dealerships a October 2023with first deliveries planned for early 2024. Base pricing starts at approx 60,000 euros.

Photo Mercedes EQB restyling

