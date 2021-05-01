D.aimler is serious about its electric car offensive. The Mercedes EQB will make its debut at the auto show in Shanghai, which ends on Wednesday. After EQA and EQS, it is already the third new electric car this year. The EQE will follow in 2021.

The EQB is celebrating its premiere in China because it will initially be produced there and will be launched there first. In Germany, the start of the SUV, derived from the Mercedes-Benz GLB, is planned for autumn, America’s turn in 2022. The second production plant for the EQB will be Kecskemét in Hungary, where an electric car will be built for the first time. The batteries are supplied by the plants in Kamenz (Accumotive) and the Polish Jawor.

In China, the EQB starts out as a powerful AMG with an output of 292 hp (215 kW); in Europe, various models with front-wheel or all-wheel drive are available from the market launch. The most powerful variant will also have more than 270 hp. The battery initially has a capacity of 66 kWh, which should be good for a range of more than 400 kilometers. A larger battery will be available later. With the charging technology, Mercedes is not reaching for the stars so much, only 100 kW with direct current are possible, others can do more. At home on the wallbox, alternating current with an output of 11 kW can be processed.









Photo gallery



Newly presented

:



Mercedes EQB





With regard to the available space, the EQB benefits from its relationship to the GLB. It is based on its shell structure, the body was adapted to the special requirements, for example the battery is protected in a frame by extruded profiles. At 4.68 meters in length there is space for up to seven people, the wheelbase is 2.83 meters. However, only people up to 1.65 meters tall can sit in the third row. The details for the loading volume hardly differ from the GLB: 495 liters as a five-seater, the maximum loading volume is 1710 liters. It is a little less with three rows of seats.

Externally, the EQB is very similar to the GLB, but there are electro-specific design elements such as the black grill or the surrounding light strips in front and behind as well as blue color accents.